This column outside the British Museum is one of a few modeled after those of ancient Greek temples.

Housed at the British Museum, the Rosetta Stone is a fragment of a larger stone slab used to help unlock the meaning of ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics.

If someone passing through Maysville had time only to see one of our town’s attractions, I wouldn’t hesitate to suggest a trip to The Kentucky Gateway Museum. The miniature collection is unparallelled, the local-collection exhibits provide the most comprehensive insight into the history of our area, and the traveling and special exhibits are thoughtfully planned and executed by a genuinely dedicated, caring and friendly staff.

I would expect the same from other museums, and that is why museums are often one of our first stops, if not the original destination, when we travel. Last summer, once my husband and I arrived in London and had grabbed a bite to eat, we headed to the British Museum.

Outside on the grounds in front of the Greek-style building, people milled about taking photos. Others grabbed a bite from one of the food trucks before parking themselves at one of the small tables set up alongside the entrance.

Once we climbed the modest set of stairs and passed between the expansive columns, we entered the circular lobby, or Great Court, enclosed underneath a glass ceiling. The summer sun streamed through the triangular-shaped windows, casting a duplicated pattern of shadows on the walls and on the floor around us. Without even seeing an exhibit, we were most captivated by our surroundings.

And to see everything would be impossible, as the museum houses millions of items from all around the world. We had to prioritize and to first go to the exhibits we most wanted to experience. Those exhibits unique to the museum and of particular cultural interest to us.

The multi-story museum is divided into sections reflecting geographical parts of the world, by special exhibits and by theme. The room featuring ancient Egyptian sculptures drew us in first.

We wove our way through and marveled at the countless statues before noticing a heavy group of visitors gathered around a particular exhibit. Not to be excluded, we inched our way in that direction. What had them so enthralled? The Rosetta Stone, we discovered.

Adjacent to that was a massive collection of items from Ancient Greece and Rome. And as it turns out, most of the other rooms in that area of the museum were also devoted to Greece and to Rome. Vases, sculpture and more.

While intrigued by the thought of being in London and finding ourselves immersed in other cultures under the roof of the British Museum, we knew we had to allow time for London as well. So, we wrapped up and, with great anticipation, headed back out through the columns and back into the city. A city we knew would also hold unique sites and sites of particular cultural interest to us.

