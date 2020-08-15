You bring the popcorn, We’ll bring the show

I love the Maysville-Mason County Arts Commission. For years, the group has presented to our area entertainment that folks might not otherwise get to experience. Music, Art, Theatre and more have been performed for local audiences and area schools, to rave reviews.
The aspect that makes me beam with pride is the support the Arts Commission enjoys from the community. From financial support to access to local venues, our area realizes that exposure to the arts is an intrinsic part of a child’s development and growth.
From Shakespeare to the Symphony to Children’s Theatre to Jug Bands, the Commission has worked hard to bring the widest variety of arts to the widest audiences available. It is in that vein that the group’s next offering is a family-friendly, Covid-19 safe event that can be enjoyed by everyone.
Boys and Girls, Moms and Dads, the circus is coming to town! The Amazing Drive-Thru Circus makes its way to the Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club with free performances Sunday, August 30 from 2 to 5 p.m.
Presented by supporters of the Maysville-Mason County Arts Commission, the event will include aerial acrobatics, fire juggling, stilt-walking and more. The unique part of this circus is that families will drive around the attractions, allowing them to enjoy the entertainment without having to worry about Covid-19 restrictions.
Arts Commission President Travis Scaggs is excited about the event. “The offerings the Commission had planned for the Spring and Summer were all put on hold due to guidelines related to the Covid-19 pandemic,” Scaggs said. “When the idea of a Drive-Thru Circus presented itself, we jumped at the opportunity. It’s entertainment that can be enjoyed by all ages and, best of all, is free to our guests.”
The troupe from the Cincinnati Circus Company are no strangers to local audiences, having entertained at both the Buffalo Trace Balloon Race and Arts Explosion. The group boasts over 150 acts, including the first aerial acrobatics performers in Cincinnati, skilled in Aerial Silks, Lyra, Lollipop, Spanish Web, Aerial Net, Static Trapeze and more, making for a beautiful and awe-inspiring presentation. And since each performance is custom designed, no two Circus performances are alike.
Guests will be thrilled by daredevil performers, especially as aerialists show off balance and skill, performing on the Wheel of Death. The group’s fire performers have spent years gaining experience and perfecting their craft, culminating in a mastery of flames, eating, twirling, juggling, dancing and more.
A Circus Company spokesman said, “We’ve brought many new and exciting art forms to Cincinnati; our aerial acrobatics shows are one of the most impressive. We perform our aerial shows for corporate events, festivals, proms and more. All shows are beautifully choreographed and designed to leave you inspired.”
You can find out more at the Company’s website, cincinnaticircus.com. Or better yet, see the Circus in person when they perform their free Drive-Thru Circus at the Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club Sunday, August 30 from 2 to 5 p.m. The Circus will be held rain or shine.