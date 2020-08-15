You bring the popcorn, We’ll bring the show

It might be that you have never noticed it but if you have then you know what I am about to speak of.

What was just a common style of roof in my early years has since returned to being in style on the new roofs of today. Also I don’t think we had a barn that didn’t have one and this included all of our out-buildings.

Of course I am speaking of metal roofs. I grew up in an old brick farm house that was way past one hundred years in age and the roof was one made of corrugated metal. There were thirteen buildings on our farm including the house and they all were made of corrugated roofing. (That is a lot of aluminum to look at on a sunny day.) But something that does come to mind was on the days when it rained. Since my room was on the second floor I was closer to the constant beat of the rain beating on the metal. Many songs speak of the rhythm of the rain and the just how nice it was to listen to. The truth is that they are all correct.

In the summer when it rained curling up and as I was listening to the rain I would fall fast asleep. If the wind was blowing a little so as to cause the rain to include the windows along with the roof was to me a true symphony I laid there and enjoyed as sleep would carry me into a rest most of us probably wish for these days.

Now as a boy I would bundle up and head up to our big barn on the hill behind our house. I called it a multipurpose barn as it had a milk stable in under one hay loft and a horse stable at the back of the other hay loft on the upper side of the barn. We also would hang tobacco in the driveway and in the very top of the barn. It even had a wheat bin right inside the front door. Just think of this. A barn with two hay mows was and still is a big barn. On winter days and mostly on the days when the weather was too poor to be outside I would as I said head to the barn or as I liked to think of it my playhouse.

To me and a world of other little boys a hay mow was the place to be. Especially on rainy days. I would organize bales of hay so I was in what I felt was like a fort and I would carry out my pretending from there. With the bales all around me and if I thought of it I would put bales over my fort to serve as a roof. This also served to keep me warm for the time of year it was. On rainy days when the rain would hit on the roof like a drum and you could lay there an listen to the water form rivulets on the corrugated roofs form a pattern and if I were to pause in my playing and listen it was safe to say I would become lulled into a brief nap. Oh how I so enjoyed those times in my playhouse! There wasn’t a kid in any city that had a play place that could match that big ole barn on the hill.

I think to when we would be out working in a field and a sudden storm would pop up and drive us inside the nearest barn we could find for cover. But when it is the summer time and the barns are for the most part empty a hard rain would hit on the metal roof at a deafening sound. As I have stood inside a barn I would feel glad I was in out of the storm but man was that rain on the roof loud! I know also that when in the fall of the year a rain would come and tobacco would come in what we called case. So we would drive to a barn and climb upward dropping the sticks of tobacco to the barn floor so we could bundle it to take to the stripping room. I recall that as we continued to remove the tobacco and the barn became emptier and we moved higher up in the barn the rain outside would become louder and louder. As a barn neared empty the rain almost echoed on the roof.

These days since I don’t farm the need for rain isn’t near as needed or wanted as in my younger years. In the summer you want your yard to stay green and if you have a little garden you want it to produce. After that rain has become more unwanted than in days past. I can recall complaining that a rain was needed so we could drop some tobacco to strip. These days there is hardly any tobacco to worry about.

From the 50’s and 60’s the new homes built almost always came with a shingled roof. That was a sign of the times and kind of a status symbol. But over the last decade I have noticed more and more new homes being roofed with metal roofing. No they aren’t in aluminum but in a variety of colors. They of course cost more but it is promised to last very long. (What a surprise as I think so did the corrugated ones of the past did.)

But there is one thing for certain and that would be that no matter an old house roof or a barn roof or a new roof, when it rains the sounds are going to sound just as good. I know I work in an old historic landmark building and it has a metal roof. When it rains the memories in a way flow back to me. Who knows maybe if I thought I could get by with it I might try to slip in a little nap. Just maybe!

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth. If desired he might be able speak to your group. He may be reached at houser734@yahoo.com.

Rick Houser