Broccoli: A healthy and versatile option

Broccoli was never a vegetable I had difficulty eating. Roasted with a little salt, olive oil, and lemon or simply steamed with lemon, this healthy side option many times was the star of the show on my childhood plate.
Sometimes this crunchy veggie is easily misunderstood. Yes, it is delicious in broccoli casserole, broccoli soup, and other creamy or heavy dishes. But when it’s still this hot outside, and fresh broccoli is readily available at the farmers market, I want something that won’t leave me ready for a nap.
Surprisingly broccoli didn’t become popular in the United States until the early 1920s when it was brought over and utilized differently, by Southern Italian immigrants. Although the commercial cultivation of the veg dates back to the 1500s. However, in the last 30 years broccoli has tripled in American consumption. This is primarily due to it being such a healthy and versatile option. No matter what variety of broccoli you are cooking with, all varieties are rich in calcium and have antioxidant properties.
This week my husband and I started playing with a large smoker we were given as a wedding present. This was about the third time we have used it and we are still grasping the concept of timing. What we have thought would cook in eight hours has resulted in much longer lengths of time. But we are determined. I will save those details for a later story. But in the meantime, thank goodness for the sides. The two hour late dinner did not have any meat. That came another four hours later. But it did have the most delicious sides. We plotted the sides enthusiastically, potato salad, baked beans, corn, cucumbers, the list went on and on. But the first side we knew we wanted was a slaw. Someone had made the suggestion to try making a broccoli slaw, and I’m so glad they did. We snacked on this all day. By the time the pork shoulder came off of the smoker I barely ate any of it. I still managed to have a few bites.
Today I have included a few broccoli recipes that are simple and easy ways to switch up your broccoli bites. I can’t promise you won’t be ready for a nap by the time you finish your meal, but I can promise you will want to make them again.
Good luck and enjoy!
Sesame Seed Broccoli
(Gluten-free/vegan)
Preheat oven to 400 degrees/line a baking sheet with parchment paper
1 bunch fresh broccoli
2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
2 Tbsp red wine vinegar
2 Tbsp soy sauce
Pinch of red pepper flakes
1 tsp sugar
2 Tbsp sesame seeds, toasted
Clean and trim broccoli to preferred size. Use all of the stalks except trimmed bottoms or any leaves.
In a small bowl, whisk together all ingredients. Pour half of the sauce into a separate container. Toss broccoli in a small bowl. Place broccoli on a baking sheet. Spread evenly so that the pieces are not touching each other. Cook for around 15 minutes or until the broccoli is slightly charred on the edges. Serve with the remaining sauce on the side for dipping.
Butter Crumb Broccoli
(Vegetarian)
½ cup sweet butter
1 Tbsp dried parsley flakes
2 tsp onion, minced
1 ½ tsp dill weed
½ tsp salt
10 ounces or one head of broccoli, fresh if possible but frozen will work. If fresh, wash and slice.
2 Tbsp pimento, sliced and drained
1 cup croutons
In a 2-quart saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add parsley, onion, dill, salt and broccoli. Cover and cook until tender, about 5-6 minutes. Remove cover and add pimento and croutons. Toss to coat. Serve immediately.
Broccoli Slaw with Blue Cheese and Bacon
(Makes 10 cups)
1 head of broccoli cut into florets or 1 (12-ounce) package broccoli florets
1 (12-ounce) package broccoli slaw or fresh lettuce washed
4 ounces blue cheese, crumbled
½ cup crumbled crisp cooked bacon
½ to 1 cup dried cranberries
½ cup finely chopped red onion
1 (12-ounce) bottle coleslaw or optional oil, vinegar, & lemon
Salt and pepper to taste
Combine the broccoli florets, broccoli slaw, cheese, bacon, cranberries and onion in a bowl and mix well. Add dressing of choice and toss to coat. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Chill, covered, for two hours or longer before serving.
If serving on lettuce, wait to plate on lettuce until ready to eat to prevent soggy greens. May also be tossed with lettuce at time of serving.
Broccoli Stuffed Tomatoes
(Vegetarian)
6 large tomatoes
3 pounds broccoli
3 Tbsp tarragon vinegar
3 Tbsp dry white wine
3 Tbsp minced shallots
1 Tbsp heavy cream
3 large egg yolks, lightly beaten
1 cup butter, melted
Juice of one lemon
White pepper and salt
Fresh Italian Flat Parsley, minced
Fresh parsley sprigs, or watercress
Half tomatoes (in points). With a small tsp, remove seeds and core each half. Juice tomatoes without squeezing them. Sprinkle salt onto tomatoes and invert them onto paper towels so that they may drain. Do this for around 30 minutes.
Trim broccoli into florets. Boil water, add salt to it. Cook broccoli florets for around four minutes. Drain and cover so that they may be kept warm.
In a small saucepan, combine vinegar, wine, and shallots. Reduce liquid slowly by cooking over high heat until it reduces to about one Tbsp. Remove from heat and add heavy cream. Mix. Add egg yolks and cook mix over low heat, whisking until thick.
Whisk in melted butter a little bit at a time, removing pan occasionally from heat to cool mixture. Whisk until thick. Add lemon juice, and salt and pepper to taste.
Tomatoes may be prepared ahead of time. Keep them cold. The sauce needs to stay warm, but not hot or it will curdle.
If you’re not ready to serve onto the tomatoes.Cover top of sauce with a buttered round of waxed paper and keep warm in a shallow pan of warmed water.
Tomatoes may be prepared by arranging tomato cups on a platter and dividing broccoli florets, then sauce, evenly in them. Sprinkle minced parsley over all, and garnish platter with sprigs of parsley or watercress.
The recipes and photo used in today’s column are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]), with a little help from The Dinah Shore Cookbook, 1983 Dinah Shore.