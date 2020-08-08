An eye-opening experience in Rome

The entrance to the Vatican Museums is a gateway to an extensive collection of art.
The Belvedere Courtyard of the Vatican Museums features a bronze sphere among the flowers, benches and walking paths.
Maps line the walls of the Gallery of Maps in the Vatican Museums, but the ornate ceiling holds its own as a work of art.
The double helix staircase in the Vatican Museums is beautiful from every perspective.
The eyes of the risen Christ tapestry at the Vatican Museums follow visitors as they pass by the hanging on the wall.
“Keep your eyes on the figure of Christ while you walk past the tapestry,” our museum guide suggested. “And His eyes will follow you.”
Sceptical, I turned to my left and scanned the life-size image. Wrapped in a flowing red cloth, the risen Christ stood upon the overturned door of the tomb. Nearby, startled soldiers seemed to scatter in confusion.
Securing my gaze on His eyes, which were holding mine, I proceeded forward. Yes. They did appear to follow me, I conceded.
Hesitantly, I took a few steps more. And, yes. The dark eyes on the tapestry remained locked on mine.
To avoid bumping into one of many others in the crowded Vatican Museums Tapestry Hall, I released my gaze from the hanging and moved forward. Just a few steps. Then, I stopped and snapped my attention back to the tapestry.
And when I found the eyes of Christ again, still, they were on mine.
Experiences present surprises, I’ve learned. And this moment certainly bestowed an unforgettable one.
To have entered the museums without expectations would have been next to impossible. The galleries span over four miles and contain an impressive amount of art. Greek and Roman statues, maps, frescoes, paintings. Works by Raphael and Leonardo. The layout is such that the flow of traffic is essentially one way, and the exit is through the Sistine Chapel.
So, expectations: high. But also, I expected to be overwhelmed, and I was.
Prior to entering the Hall of Tapestries, my husband, our group and I had circled the double helix staircase, sauntered along the edge of the courtyard, scrutinized statues and marveled over the maps. The ornate ceilings and the marble floors also captured our attention. Every step of the way.
Impressive, yet overwhelming.
Our guide’s instructions regarding the tapestry opened me back up to the idea of more careful observation. Otherwise, I would have admired the striking creations but cruised right by.
I’d seen the stunning illusion achieved before in paintings. But tapestries? Threads? A collection of fibers so precisely woven together they appear to come to life?
My eyes were newly opened to the unexpected. And to the renewal of the idea that expectations are often not only met, but exceeded.
(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of Tales from the Trip, which is on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)