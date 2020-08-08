Beware the Corona Creep

The next word I would like to introduce into the Coronapedia is Corona Creep. Not as in a person who lurks in the back aisle of a convenience store longingly staring at reasonably priced beer. As in, we’ve become so numbed by the day by day, month by month horror of Covid-19 that other issues that would usually have us hiding under the bed have passed by with barely a mention.
The terrifying topic of which I speak is, of course, a new type of tick. In a year which has brought us the Murder Hornet (as I’ve said before, not the Tickle You with a Feather Hornet) and the Zombie Cicada (a fungus that attacks the poor insect, making it do horrible things like watching “Sex and the City” marathons and two-fisting chocolate Hagen Daas), I now must share with you a new entry into the Pantheon of Pests. Ladies and Gentlemen, say hello to the Asian Longhorned Tick!
Not to be confused with the Texas Longhorned Tick (a species which tends to say “Yee Haw” a lot), this wee beastie is alive and on the attack in Ohio, carrying “pathogens that can spread diseases to both humans and livestock.” That is, if the Ohio Department of Agriculture is to be believed. They seem kind of reputable.
Adding insult to injury, the females are capable of reproducing without mating, a sure blow to the egos of male ticks everywhere. And these bugs mean business. According to the Ag Department, the tick is especially fatal to livestock.
Fortunately, there is protection available. Simply make an animal sacrifice to the Tick Gods in order to appease the Varmint King. No, scratch that. Sorry. I read that wrong. Ag professionals advise you to trim grass and weeds and clear away brush on feedlots and pastures to stop the tick’s spread. Yeah, that makes more sense.
With the onslaught of these frighteningly-named insects, it seems like the perfect time for a(nother) drinking game. Let’s play a round of Invasive Insect or Hot Chili Pepper!
Carolina Reaper: Insect of Chili Pepper? If you answered Pepper, you are correct! Assassin: Insect or Chili Pepper? The Assassin is a type of Insect. Giant Weta: Insect or Pepper?
Insect, of course. And finally, the Trinidad Scorpion. If you said Pepper, you are right.
As far as insects go, the media darling, the Paris Hilton, if you will, for years has been the West Nile mosquito. Having been usurped this season by younger, sexier, scarier insects, the West Nile has been relegated to Norma Desmond status, frequenting standing water in back alleys and bird bath basins.
And always over looked and under-appreciated is the Tick’s lesser known cousin, the Chigger. Known for their tiny red bodies and bubbly personalities, Chiggers are less itchy than a mosquito but more itchy than fiberglass insulation.
So, while you numbly watch the latest Covid-19 update on TV, and the Corona Creep intensifies, pause a moment and think of the poor insects whose job it is to make your summertime miserable. They have feelings, too. Maybe.