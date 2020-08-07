I took a short break from the New Normal by way of vacation last week, secure in the knowledge there would be silliness aplenty when I came back to the Land of the Living. As usual, mankind and media kind did not disappoint.

Exhibit number one: CNN stands for Cable News Network but could just as easily be construed as Comical Notes from Nitwits. Last week they were reporting that the American Cancer Society was changing their recommendation to start cervical cancer screening at age 25 and test through age 65. So far, so good.

Who should get these tests, you may ask? That’s when we viewers get to take a trip down the rabbit hole. Not women, apparently. That term would be too Draconian. These screenings are, according to the Network, recommended for “Individuals with a cervix.” Seriously. In one swift, idiotic sweep of the teleprompter, CNN decided that women, as such, do not exist any more. Individuals with cervixes, however, are in vogue! Do you hear any glass ceilings being shattered with the cable network’s childish, petulant parsing? Me, neither.

On the bright side, the channel has not started referring to men as “prostate endowed.” Yet.

Was CNN ridiculed for such a blatant appeal to political correctness? By some, yes. More so, however, folks who made fun of the whole affair were roundly chastised and labeled “transphobic” by whatever committee, commission or cabal is tasked with making such determinations. I suspect it might be the same group who decides which new Lays Potato Chip flavors to introduce to the public.

Here is where my opinion comes in, for what it is worth. I think the Alphabet Soup Brigade keep making the same mistake, apparently hoping for a different result. LGBTQ has tackled causes ranging from bathroom usage to driver’s license pictures. Personally, I think some of them may have lost the plot.

Yes, a person slathered in privilege is deigning to criticize the way another group has decided to approach their cause. “Why?” You may ask. The answer is simple: because I care.

During the whole Multisex Bathroom Debacle I made the same argument. In a time where people who prefer their own gender or like to identify themselves as a different sex (and making headway), the forest is getting lost for the trees. Serious legal and moral issues are at stake – foremost, in my opinion, being survivors’ benefits for same-sex partners.

Suppose you are in such a relationship and your family disapproves. You die. What protection does your partner have in relation to joint assets? What if your partner is hospitalized, who will hold sway over their long-term medical decisions? It might not seem like a big deal when you are young, but as time rolls on, it is an issue that will start to loom large.

As Depeche Mode so eloquently said, “People are People.” It is up to serious people to tackle these serious topics and (hopefully) make decisions that benefit all of humanity – cervix or not.