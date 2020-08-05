July 29, 2020
A ripe peach can be one of the messiest fruits enjoyed. Rarely, do you see anyone fuss or complain about it. Never lacking in universal appeal peaches are easy for everyone to eat, whether in the palm of their hand, or thrown into the oven.
Summer trips to and from the swimming pool were never complete without a bag of fresh fruit, peaches if we were lucky. We would wipe the dripping peach juice from our mouths with our beach towels, comparing seeds in the end, and sometimes planting the seed with the hope of growing a tree. We never grew a tree, but thank goodness there were a few folks around here that did.
Recently, a friend surprised me with a bag of peaches picked from her front lawn. Fresh Kentucky peaches. It always surprises me when folks are shocked to hear we have peaches in Kentucky. Let me tell you, if you haven’t had one of your are missing out. And good grief, they were amazing! No bruises from travel, just Perfectly ripe and juicy.
This local fruit was so tender to the touch I fumbled with it, feeling the fuzzy coat it wore. This thoughtful fruit was so ripe and ready to be eaten or sliced I honestly enjoyed just eating one as it was before even considering cooking it. But I couldn’t eat all the peaches, and this sensitive fruit is certainly one that if you don’t use you loose.
I woke up the next day and the peaches left were already showing signs of aging, and needed to be baked. The only tough decision now was which way did I want to eat them?
Today, I have included a few of my favorite peach recipes. It was not easy to showcase only a few recipes starring my favorite fruit. If you haven’t taken the time to enjoy any peaches yet this summer, why fight it any longer?
Good luck and enjoy!
Tips for Preparing Peaches:
To eat fresh: Wash; peel and cut in half to remove pit.
To peel peaches, dip in boiling water for about 15 seconds, followed by dipping peach immediately into cold water. With a knife, peel off skin.
To prevent turning, sprinkle with lemon juice if not eaten immediately.
To store, refrigerate and use in 3-5 days.
To pick, look for fairly firm to slightly softened fruit with yellow or light cream color. Avoid green or bruised fruit.
Peach Ice Cream (Custard Style)
6 peeled and mashed ripe peaches
2 ½ cups sugar
2 tbsp all-purpose flour
½ tsp salt
3 eggs, beaten
4 cups milk
1 12 ounce can evaporated milk
1 cup heavy cream, whipped
1 tbsp vanilla
Combine peaches and one cup sugar, and set aside. Combine flour, salt, and remaining sugar. Add eggs and blend well. Cook over low heat, gradually adding milk and evaporated milk, and stir constantly ntil mixture thickens and coats the spoon. Allow mixture to cool. Fold in whipped cream and add sweetened peaches and vanilla. Fold into an ice cream freezer, preferably the hand cranked kind, and freeze.
After the cream is frozen, remove the dasher and leave the container in the brine. Tightly pack the container with towels to insulate the entire freezer and allow ice cream to “set up.”
Spicy Fruit Bowl (vegan and gluten-free)
3 fresh peaches, sliced
6 thin lemon slices
6 whole cloves
1 cinnamon stick
2 clementines, sectioned
1 cup seedless grapes
1 cup seedless cherries or dried cherries
1/2 cup water
In a covered medium saucepan over medium heat, simmer peaches and all ingredients except tangerines and grapes for ten minutes. Stir tangerines and grapes into the mix. Cover and refrigerate. When serving put a little bit of balsamic reduction on top as a garnish.
Peaches and Cream (gluten-free)
Preheat the oven at 300 degrees.
3 medium-ripe peaches
1/4 cup white sugar
1/4 cup brown sugar
1 cup hot water
Place peaches in a casserole dish or pan; add sugar and water. Cover and bake.
Serve with whipped cream & or ice cream on top.
Peach Cobbler
Serves 8
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
2 cups peaches, sliced
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup butter
3/4 cup flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 cup sugar
1/4 tsp salt
3/4 cup milk
Mix peaches with 1/2 cup sugar and set aside. Put butter in the bottom of a deep baking dish and set in the oven to melt. Make a batter of remaining ingredients and pour over melted butter (do not stir). Put peaches on top of batter; again, do not stir. Bake until the crust is light brown and puffy, approximately 35-45 minutes. Serve hot with ice-cream (The peach ice cream listed above is great with cobbler).
Peach Chutney
3 ½ pounds firm peaches, peeled and pitted
½ cup white raisins, chopped
½ cup dark raisins, chopped
½ cup candied ginger, chopped
1 cup onions, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 chili pepper, seeded and chopped, optional
3 ½ cups sugar
½ tsp ginger, optional
1 ½ cups cider vinegar
¾ cup lime juice
¼ cup Worcestershire sauce
Zest of one lime
Slice peaches ¼ inches thick. Cover with brine (2 tbsp salt to one quart water) and let stand for 24-36 hours. Drain.
Mix remaining ingredients in a non aluminum 4-5 quart saucepan. Add peaches and simmer for 45-60 minutes. Pour into jars and seal.
The recipes and photos used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz (babzbites@gmail.com) with a little help from the Good Housekeeping Cookbook, 1973, Zoe Coulson.