The more questions you ask, the more questions arise

It’s the weekend. Time to take a break from the stress and vicissitudes of the daily grind and relax. To that end, I scoured the web for factoids that I hope will spark your imagination, illuminate your mind or, at least, offer a diversion from the news, albeit briefly.
Did you know there was a third founder of Apple? Besides turtleneck aficionado Steve Jobs and the Great and Powerful Woz, there was Ronald Wayne. “Who?” You might ask. The man who, in 1976, sold his 10 percent% share in the company for $800. Siri, what is the definition of “Oops?”
Actor Wilford Brimley was gazillionaire recluse Howard Hughes’ bodyguard.
Remember post 9-11, when French Fries were renamed Liberty Fries? We got that pettiness honestly, gang. In World War I, German measles were called “Liberty Measles,” and dachshunds were renamed “Liberty Hounds.”
Fun fact: In 2009, a search for the Loch Ness Monster came up empty. On the bright side, scientists did find over 100,000 golf balls.
From the “someone is a little too smart for their own good” Department, the mascot for the Arkansas School for the Deaf is the Leopard. Yep. Deaf Leopard.
On the medical front, the official term for ice cream headaches, or “Brain Freeze,” is sphenopalatine ganglion neuralgia. It is often caused by the rapid constriction of blood vessels at the roof of the mouth.
There is a basketball court on the top floor of the Supreme Court Building known as the “Highest Court in the Land.” The gym is three floors above the 2nd floor courtroom inside the iconic marble courthouse built in 1935. No, I doubt if Ruth Bader Ginsburg plays Center.
Gallows humor: putting the “Final” in Finals, the first graduating class from New Mexico State in 1893 had only one student…who was shot and killed before graduation.
The question that has vexed viewers of advertising for years is, “How many licks does it take to get go the center of a Tootsie Pop?” A licking machine at Purdue took 364 licks. On the way home from a vacation at Daytona Beach, I got to the center of a chocolate Tootsie in 636 licks.
Coach Jim Harbaugh played Screech’s (actor Dustin Diamond’s) cousin in 1996 on an episode of “Saved by the Bell: The New Class.” Quentin Tarantino played an Elvis Impersonator on an episode of “The Golden Girls.”
There are more life forms on human skin than there are people on our planet. Every day we “share” our body with 90 trillion bacteria.
The voice of the Yellow M&M is actor J.K. Simmons. This means that he is also the first M&M to win an Academy Award. Simmons has been the voice of the yellow M&M for over 2 decades.
During the night, your intervertebral discs relax and expand. That is why you are 1 percent taller in the morning than in the evening.
Watching horror movies increase a clotting protein in the bloodstream. Dutch researchers have found that acute fear can curdle the blood. This phenomenon is also believed to be an important evolutionary benefit by preparing the body for blood loss during situations that may be life-threatening.
And finally, the least interesting day in history was April 11, 1954. That, according to software developers True Knowledge. Those of you reading this column might argue otherwise, opting for this exact moment in time, but I digress. The search engine project collects facts, and of the more than 300 million facts it has collected, just two occurred on this date: a soccer player named Jack Shufflebotham died and a Turkish academic named Abdullah Atalar was born.
You can find out more at Mental Floss, Best Life, Facts.Net, Brightside and Chartcons. Amazing what you can find if you ask the right questions.