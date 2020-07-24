No, Coronavision is not a setting on your HDTV

Again this week, as a public service, I submit for your approval (hat tip to Rod Serling) another new word to add to your verbal virus arsenal (or what I like to call the Coronapedia). Please welcome Coronavision!
Yes, Coronavision. Defined by…by…well…me. As in our perception of the world since mid-March, when we first heard of the Coronavirus. Not to be confused with the Ohio Valley Crud which afflicts many of us this time of year, Coronavision refers to the sudden sensitivity we develop when we see people adhering (or not) to proscribed public health guidelines.
A kissing cousin of Coronavoidance, Coronavision is typified by sudden bouts of irritation, annoyance and ague at the sight of people adhering (or not) to the simple, bone-basic guidelines designed to lessen the devastating effects of Covid-19.
Not to be confused with “Double Vision,” Foreigner’s tour de force album from 1978. There are two types of Coronavision: those who see the world as over-worrying clucks, and those who see the Pandemic as a political creation designed to sway the U.S. electorate one way or the other come November 2020.
Since I tend to lean more toward the former than the latter, I’ll address that side of Coronavision first. It’s a worldwide pandemic. Not a case of the croup (also known as laryngotracheobronchitis) going through your child’s second grade class. The list of symptoms grow with each passing day, and apparently doesn’t affect people the same way twice. Perhaps it should have been called Snowflakavirus.
Now for the opposing side. I’d love to, but given the worldwide infection numbers, I just can’t make a case for it. Conspiracy theories about political machinations and worldwide calculations fall flat. Seriously. When was the last time you saw the Government do anything efficiently? For that matter, when was the last time you saw the Government do anything mildly competent?
The Government that can’t run a healthcare system capably would be less than useless in manufacturing a false health scare, let alone be diabolical enough to milk it for political gain. I’d believe Ancient Alien Theorists before I would believe the Pandemic is a political creation. Unless…the Government is working hand in hand with the Aliens, in which case all bets are off.
Please ponder that while I make a plea for a forgotten victim in this whole mess. Sometimes it is the smallest among us who suffer most in these trying times. An unintended consequence of Covid-19 has been the news blackout on the invasion of the poor Murder Hornet. Talk about bad timing. Any other summer the
little beasties would own the news with their antics. You know, the biting and the stinging and the murdering.
What? Of course they murder. They’re not called Tickle Hornets, after all. If I were a Murder Hornet, I’d fire my publicist. Now, back to the matter at hand.
All things remaining equal, I’m putting my faith in people I know. People I trust. Like our local health care professionals.
I’d like to think you feel the same way. It is not a sign of weakness to display a modicum of caution in the face of this once in a lifetime event.
Who knows? Once we get out from under the COVID-19, we can go back to doing what normal Americans do this time of year– worry about Murder Hornets.