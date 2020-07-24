No, Coronavision is not a setting on your HDTV

Finally! Major League Baseball is set to return!

Players were set to report to a version of “spring” training on July 1 with the regular season beginning either July 23 or 24. Our “spring” has turned to summer and amidst the pandemic, baseball with it brings rebirth, new life and the abundant optimism it always has. It has been called a “harbinger of better times” and now, more than ever, we need it.

The Players Association has been working with “a variety of public health experts, infectious disease specialists and technology providers on a comprehensive approach that aims to facilitate a safe return.” The majority of Major League clubs are expected to conduct training at the ballparks in their primary home cities. The Players Association has been given a schedule to play 60 games. The MLB will have a COVID-19 specific inactive list that players will be placed on if and when they test positive or show symptoms. There will be no set amount of time for players to sit out, unlike the injured list which requires hitters to miss at least 10 days. The MLB has talked to the city of Nashville as a possibility of “hosting 2 teams of unsigned players who would be paid to remain in shape as potential replacement players, should the need arise during the season.” Seven players and 5 staff members of the Phillies and 3 Colorado Rockies players have already tested positive. Recently 2 Reds had tested positive. Players deemed high-risk because of pre-existing conditions will be allowed to opt out of any season and get paid and maintain service time. Players will be tested every other day. Pitchers will use a wet rag to moisten their fingers in lieu of licking them and staff members will be required to wear masks in the dugout.

The earliest mention of English baseball (it was called this and other names) was written by a Puritan Clergyman of Maidstone in 1700 denouncing the populace for Sunday activity. An early illustration shows bases marked by posts four feet high. “It appears in the Little Pretty Pocket-Book, published in England in 1744, in which a verse thus describes the game: Baseball, the ball once struck off, away flies the boy, to the next desten’d post, and then Home with Joy.” It seems sure that Revolutionary soldiers played baseball. George Ewing, one of Washington’s troops at Valley Forge wrote that they “Exercised in the afternoon, in the intervals played at base” in his journal on April 7, 1778. In a diary entry in 1786 by a Princeton University student, it was posted, “a fine day, played baseball in the campus but am beaten for I miss both catching and striking the ball.” In the early 1800s, Native Americans played using a ball made of an elastic hunk of sturgeon’s head wrapped in deerskin. And, the N.Y. autobiography of Thurlow Weed stated, “a baseball club of 50 men met every afternoon during the ball playing season. The ball ground, containing some eight or ten acres, known as Mumford’s Meadow is now a compact part of the city.” Baseball was popular enough in New England for the city ordinance to be passed against playing it in the streets of Worcester, Massachusetts in 1816. First credit to give a dangerous hitter a walk on four balls rather than pitch to him, was given at Brown University in 1827.

Credit is given to the Knickerbocker Baseball Club of New York City with marking the beginning of modern baseball in America and calls a young bank teller named Andrew Cartwright, the real ‘Father of Baseball’. By 1845, official club written rules by Cartwright became the basis for the way the game is played today. Modifications were made. Cartwright abolished one of the two catchers, created the new position of shortstop and inaugurated the rule that the side was out after only 3 outs. He decided flat stones were better than rocks as bases; he initiated a regular batting order with a limit of nine players on a side. Harold Peterson, who wrote for Sports Illustrated, concluded “Cartwright may properly be called the inventor of baseball in the sense that the Wright Brothers (rather than Leonardo Da Vinci) invented the airplane.” (What about Abner Doubleday- the famous Civil War General who fought for the Union at Fort Sumter and at Gettysburg? – history, debunked!). Being an official organization, the Knickerbockers from the first kept a book to record each game, setting a standard that has made baseball the most meticulously recorded of any sport in the world. “On June 19, 1846, the first match game of baseball was played…between the Knickerbockers and the ‘New Yorks’. It is generally conceded that until this time, the game was not seriously regarded.”

It seems that Mason County has always regarded baseball seriously. In 1858, Joe Murch went on to pitch in the leagues for the Memphis Grays. Maysville’s first baseball teams were formed in 1860 with the Maysville Town Ball Club playing Union Town Ball Club of East Maysville.

In the 1890s, Maysville had a powerful amateur baseball team that once challenged the Cincinnati Red Stockings- America’s first professional baseball team. The Maysville team won the three-game series, making local heroes of its players. (Among them was Sam Lever. Maysville manager, Stanley Watson drove to his home in horse and buggy and signed Lever to a contract. Lever later played for the Pittsburg Pirates in the National League in 1898 as a right-handed pitcher.) (Barry McCormick who played here in 1895 was an original member of the St. Louis Browns who formed in 1902.) When the local team defeated the Reds 4-3. it was claimed Maysville won because the game was played here, so another was scheduled at Cincinnati and Maysville won again. “Some days later, a passenger on a C.& O. train inquired at the [Maysville] depot the name of this village. The answer to his inquiry was ‘ask the Cincinnati Reds’.

Cincinnati had always been the team to aspire to. In 1868, four players for Cincinnati were on salary. Way back, it was unthinkable to accept money to play the game. It was, after all, fun and the thrill of playing the game was enough. (“Even though prohibited, payments were made to good players during the Civil War.”) Then Aaron B. Champion put all players on salary and Cincinnati was forever known as the birthplace of professional baseball. Other teams criticized the commercialism, but all wanted to play “those pros from Cinci” whose spectacular skills were legendary everywhere.

In the early 1900’s, the Bluegrass and Ohio State leagues brought professional baseball to Maysville, Cynthiana, Newport and other Kentucky cities. These leagues were a mixture of local semi-pro players and youngsters signed by major league teams who were sent to leagues like the Bluegrass to get more experience. Casey Stengel was one of those players. He had signed a professional contract in 1910 with the Kansas City Blues in the American Association. When it folded, he was reassigned to Shelbyville in the Bluegrass League, making $135 a month. Shelbyville had financial problems and on “August 24, 1910, a Maysville group, including J.W. Fitzgerald and Preston Wells, purchased the Shelbyville team and moved it to Maysville.” Maysville’s professional team of 1910 was called the Maysville Rivermen.

Maysville’s businesses offered gifts to players who hit home runs. Stengel was the 1st to hit a home run and received a box of candy and a Duplex Safety-razor outfit. Every year there was fanfare on opening day. In 1911 the season started with a parade featuring league Pres. Dr. W. C. Ussery. Maysville Mayor J. W. Lee threw out the first pitch and declared the day a business holiday, while 3,000 people packed the ball park to watch Maysville beat Paris. In 1912, the Mt. Olivet band cheered Maysville Rivermen in the league opener. That year, the United States League was formed to compete with the National & American Leagues and Maysville pitchers, Bert Grover and Carl Wellman went on to play for the St. Louis Browns. Teams were still having financial problems, but Maysville, under the direction of Pres. Thomas Russell, was one of the few teams that seemed financially strong. The Augusta band was on hand for the 1913 Opener. Lee Dashner went on to pitch with the Cleveland Indians of the American League and that was the year when the Bluegrass had financial problems and Maysville and Lexington joined the Ohio State League. The Maysville team was reamed the Cubs. Unfortunately, they too, had problems and played their last game on July 22, 1914 beating Huntington 2-1. Tom Russell tried to revive the team as the Maysville Cardinals in 1922, but they folded again in ’24. Amateur teams continued to operate in Cynthiana, Maysville and many other cities, but the heyday of professional baseball in Kentucky was over.

When you walk down the hall to the Calvert Gallery at KYGMC, you will see the early picture of the Maysville Rivermen/Bluegrass League managed by local boy, Harry Kunkel. There are several other pictures of local teams like the William E Gang Co., the field and a baseball card of Maysville player “Shultz” from an Old Mill Cigarette Coupon. There is only one month left to view the baseball pictures in our atrium, but you have the rest of the season to listen to new baseball history being made every day.

