Green Tomatoes: Nothing tastes more like summer

Last night a friend of mine and I were talking about things we have done in our pasts.

Some were more recent than others and it seemed that we kept going back over the years and as we thought of things further and further back my friend Barry smiled at me and said “You know there isn’t a time in my life that I can think of that wasn’t a good time.” As Barry said that I took a quick looking back and had to agree with him.

You see since we are baby boomers we grew up in the 50’s, 60’s, and the 70’s. Going from a child to an adult with or starting families and taking on this world in full force we handled this with maybe the greatest success of many generations before and since. Our conclusion was we grew up in possibly the best of times and wouldn’t trade them for any other time.

The country had triumphed over two world wars and a military conflict with a depression unlike anything this country has ever seen and hopefully will never see again. It is safe to say the world has changed almost to a point of non-recognition. Telephones were mounted on the wall and had a crank to turn to get the operator and have her find the party who you wished to speak to. After that the phones went to a rotary dial and we advanced to dialing our own numbers for whom we wished to reach. As high tech as we thought this might be please look at your cell phone. Nope! No comparison. When my age began school Polio was still crippling and killing children at a rate too great to think of. But before we reached the third grade this awful disease was whipped!

The majority of homes had electricity and television where we could see family shows like Ozzie and Harriet and Leave it to Beaver, etc. that taught us weekly how children should behave and set examples for us to follow. (Sort of!) We went from AM radio only and only WSAI as the channel for rock and roll to FM where many channels focused their formats to my generation. Every section of life was advancing to newer and better products to give us what was to be easier living.

Even though all I have said is true I still look back and can’t help but feel all that is new doesn’t glitter. Don’t get me wrong as it is definitely better but maybe we really weren’t looking for better. We grew up in a world where as a child we could run and play anywhere and everywhere and our parents and ourselves included never had to worry. Most homes didn’t have air conditioning and we never gave it a thought. My bicycle was very plain as it had no hand brakes or a light or horn but I thought it was a great item to possess. Going through school and reaching high school we had learned to read from Dick and Jane, Sally and Spot. The math we were taught still works today and none of my generation needed new math to do so.

High school was in the 60’s and we enjoyed record hops and the restaurant across the street from the school. Going to the basketball games was a happening thing to do. If nothing else we loaded up in cars and cruised the town. (Over and over and over and over.) To us it was fun. Parents had their children doing chores and if we found work they didn’t object to us working to earn our own spending money. As the years passed the world became materially improved but I felt we were still doing just fine thank you.

After we graduated some of us went to college and the rest of us went to work. Either way I feel we all looked forward to the challenges ahead as our generation felt they were ready to take it on. I guess we must as we did and for the biggest part we all came out on top of whatever we were trying to accomplish. Even in the middle of our time to enter the world our country was in Viet Nam a terrible conflict that some of us had to deal with and came back still on top of it all!

I know I have failed to cover much of the three best decades I feel a child could have grown up in. I look back at them and I truthfully can’t say I had a bad time. Look around your area and look at the people you know who grew up then and see how they are doing. I don’t mean just financially but how they have done in their civic life and how they have enjoyed living their lives. Life isn’t just how well one has done in the financial world but how rich a person is as a human being!

The 50’s, 60’s and 70’s to me are the heart of the era known as the baby boomers. Also I have been I feel blessed to have been raised in the rural part of our great country. Living where I did let me see a part of America that those who were raised in the large cities didn’t get to enjoy. I know for a fact that the area and the folks where I’m from did and they are thankful they did. Charles Dickens a great author wrote in “A tale of two cities” “They were the best of times and the worst of times. “ I know for a fact that my generation did experience the best of times but I’m going out on a limb and say very few if any will say they were the worst of times. I will never regret one moment of my life because of where I began. They were the best!

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth and other topics. He may be reached at houser734@yahoo.com.