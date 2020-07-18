Can I have a word about words?

It shouldn’t surprise you to find out that it does not take a lot to surprise me. I think my genetically coded gullibility is to blame. After all, why else would I march like an idiot to Army Headquarters after being ordered to requisition a box of Grid Squares?
However, it is not my lifelong penchant for being a chump that I would like to discuss today. Instead, it is the complexity of our native language, and how easy it could be to untie the Gordian Knot that snarls our ability to speak with ease to our fellow Americans.
Gee, English is hard. Even the name of our language has more than one meaning. English is the language (obviously), but it’s also a sports term (Give the ball a little English).
The big question is, when did communication get so complicated? Is a car’s boot a trunk or is the trunk a boot? Do road maps go into the dash or the glove compartment? It’s bad enough that the American car hood is called a bonnet in England, a place where French fries are chips and cookies are biscuits. And this is from our greatest ally!
Not that Americans need any help confusing communication. After all, sodas are colas or Coke. Bad is good. Sick is good. What is bad? And where does it stop?
Why does one kick the bucket? Jump the shark? Buy the farm? Nuke the fridge? And don’t even get me started on food. Which could be grub. Or eats. Or chow.
Sure, slang was cute when it was first introduced in 16th and 17th century England by criminals, where it was used in saloons and gambling halls. Maybe they enjoyed some hooch. Or fire water. Or rot gut. Or kickapoo joy juice. An awful lot of terms to describe alcohol.
Here is only a taste of the redundancy of our language: Space (the galaxy) and space (room between us) and spaced (mind altered). Pants (from a brisk run) and pants (worn to keep you from facing obscenity charges). Do you drive your car, your ride or your wheels? Float (ice cream), float (a loan) and float (on air).
I firmly believe if Americans cut out the double and triple speak on words, we’d be left with a simple 50, maybe 60 word lexicon (probably a gross underestimation). But at least we would be spared from struggling between fit (healthy), fit (temper tantrum) and fit (contours to your body shape, or fly (bird or airplane), fly (insect) and fly (cool or trendy).
Perhaps I am looking at this backwards. Pile more definitions onto each word in our language and we can eliminate some dead wood in English. Spell two, too and to alike, for example. That would give us a couple of words to eliminate. And it could be the beginning of a less complicated life for English-speaking nations.
Then again, this could be a case of a solution in search of a problem. It was just an idea. Never mind.