Art, nature offer beauty in Costa Rica

The world’s largest oxcart, located in Sarchi, Costa Rica, took 70 days to construct and to paint.
A wheel at Fabrica de Carretas Eloy Alfaro is ready to be painted. It rests in front of the waterwheel used to power the tools used to create the wheels.
A sidewalk leads to an intricate mural at the outdoor factory, Fabrica de Carretas Eloy Alfaro.
Most of the beauty of Costa Rica is natural: the trees and plants of the intense green rainforest accented with vivid plants and waterfalls, hundreds of miles of beaches, volcanoes.
But another form of beauty exists within the artisan community, and it is especially concentrated in Sarchi.
In the cultural center of Sarchi, a sizable shelter is situated on elevated ground. Neatly-trimmed grass, small shrubs and flowers outline its rectangular perimeter.
Underneath, secured within a cast-iron fence, is a two-ton, 45-foot cedar oxcart. Not just any oxcart, though. In addition to being a Guinness World Record holder for its size, it is a celebration of workers and a work of art.
The oxcart, a cart pulled by an ox or oxen, is synonymous with Costa Rican culture. Used to haul coffee beans through valleys and over mountains to the coast as far back as the 1800s, oxcarts were incredibly functional.
And over time, they gained artistic status and are now popular for their unique and vibrantly painted geometric patterns, flowers, animals and landscapes.
Fabrica de Carretas Eloy Alfaro, the factory responsible for the construction of the country’s world-record holder, took 70 days to build and to paint the oxcart. A small outdoor oxcart factory, it is open to visitors and generous with sharing its craft.
In the workshop, the oxcart wheel is constructed using equipment powered by a waterwheel. The pulleys that power the saws, drills, sanders and other tools used to construct the carts come to life when water forces the giant wheel into motion.
Various types of wood are sliced into wedges and then arranged to fit together inside a heavy metal ring. Scraps of discarded wood pile up around the walls of the workshop as the artisans select the best wood for their product.
Upon completion, the wheels are then presented to artists stationed nearby. Surrounded by jars of paint and wooden shelves lined with small wheels, mugs, trays, tools and brushes, the artisans each painstakingly paint the wheels and other objects in various colors and patterns. One stroke at a time. One color at a time. Red. Yellow. Orange. Black. Green.
To think about the town of Sarchi without imagining these vivid colors and patterns, as well as the oxcarts, is almost impossible. And by so prominently featuring and sharing their beautiful craft and craftsmanship, the people of Sarchi will continue to ensure that image.
(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of Tales from the Trip, which is on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)