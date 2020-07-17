Unmasking the wearing of masks

Last week, I gave you the word “Coronavice” to describe the bad habits we’ve acquired over the last few months. Today, I offer you a new word to describe the worrisome lack of concern on some people’s part when it comes to helping mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
I am pleased to announce you can add “Coronavoidance” to your terminology toolbox. Coronavoidance is defined as “using ambivalence against COVID-19 as an excuse for getting out of something one does not want to do.”
Used in a sentence: In a fit of coronavoidance, Becca declined to wear a face mask because she called Governor’s Andy Beshear’s executive order, in her words, “an attack on my civil liberties.”
News flash, folks. Coronavirus is not a civil liberties issue. The mandatory mask order by Governor Beshear, despite what some people may think, is not a case of government overreach. As cynical and jaded as I am at times, I truly believe Governor Beshear is acting in our best interest health wise.
Citizens are not being asked to wear a hazmat suit, or to endure excruciating inoculations. It is requested people wear a mask, wash their hands, and keep a six-foot distance from other people.
Not wearing a mask. Perhaps some people’s issue is vanity. I agree the world needs to know you’re beautiful, and not seeing your glorious face is a burden we must bear. But remember, while it pains us not seeing your pulchritudinous visage, the sacrifice is for the greater good.
Like it or not, the Coronavirus is serious. We can’t pretend COVID-19 is some exotic illness that only affects other areas. Sadly, it’s here. We’ve lost people to the illness in Mason, Adams and Brown counties. Which is why I’m more baffled than angry about some folks’ antipathy to wearing a mask.
I really feel sorry for our elected leaders and health care professionals. Getting close to five months into this pandemic and Kentucky’s numbers of confirmed cases are about a third of Ohio, whose numbers are still comparatively low versus Florida and California. The problem with this good news is that some people take it to mean the COVID-19 pandemic’s threat has been overblown, and that the potential danger of the disease was inflated. Conversely, if the measures prescribed had not worked, there would be calls for someone’s head, because not enough was done.
I would like to take this moment to share with you the adage “Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence.” Yet the news talking heads show video of people in areas that have reopened acting as if the virus never existed. You’d think people were in a mosh pit at CBGBs instead of making an effort to keep their fellow humans well in the middle of restarting the nation’s economy.
While we’re on the subject of the governor’s executive order, who, it has been asked, is the Mask Police? Store workers? Health care professionals? The actual police? Perhaps the band The Police. The sad thing is that it should not be an issue that would need enforcement. And how many people who support a smoking ban are gnashing teeth at the thought of making an effort to minimize the human damage of a global pandemic?
Short story long, what would it take to get everyone to wear a mask? Extend Halloween, perhaps. Or maybe host a Coronavirus Masquerade Ball. I couldn’t care less if the mask is called Spanky’s Piehole Protector. Just bite the bullet. Wear the mask. Whether you believe it or not, you just might save a life.