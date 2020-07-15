Homemade Butter: From simple project to secret ingredient

A not so hush-hush secret to my cooking has always been in the butter. If I make something that needs a little more umph, chances are I am gonna add more butter. If I have an average bread served at the table, I just make sure it is accompanied by creamy butter that has been whipped or enhanced with herbs. The presentation is fantastic and the flavor punches take anything drab to fab. But what if I just want simple good butter that tastes homemade? It’s simple, I make it. And it’s just that, simple.

Earlier this week I accidentally made a batch of this delicious treat. Chances are if you’ve ever made homemade whipped cream, you’ve over whipped it once or twice and made butter. About halfway through making my whipped cream my phone rang and I didn’t turn off my mixer. It just kept mixing and whipping. By the time I hung up the phone my heavy whipping cream had formed large clumps and a light buttermilk liquid had separated from the fatty butter that had formed. This mistake wasn’t going to go to waste though. Heavy whipping cream can get expensive and homemade butter is a luxury I was OK accidentally making.

At its purest, making butter just requires agitating the fat cells in cream. Shaking up the fat and milk in the heavy cream and separating them can be done in a mason jar, blender, mixer, or even hand mixer. It can take a lot of shaking, so you will most likely want to use a blender or mixer if you have one. This is also a great simple project for kids to try.

Is making your own butter worth the effort? It takes about thirty minutes and you get to say you made your own butter. Don’t worry you’re not gonna have to churn it the old fashioned way, but you are definitely gonna get that old fashioned flavor that can’t be replicated in store bought. Absolutely it’s worth it!

Today I have included my recipe for homemade butter. There’s an extra step that is optional and will help it last a little bit longer. But if you are serving immediately, don’t worry about the step. I’ve also included a few specialty butter’s I love making with store bought butter when I wanna take it to another level. These are a delicious treat served up on any meal, or smeared on a snack.

Good luck and enjoy!

Homemade Butter

1 pint heavy whipping cream (Room temperature heavy whipping cream works best.)

Large bowl of ice water

Salt to taste (optional)

Stand mixer, hand mixer or blender, or a jar with a tight fitting lid

Add the cream to the food processor and turn on – after several minutes, you will see the whip cream begin to form. The peaks will then begin to form stiff and clumpy. At 5 minutes or so, you will see butter with liquid swirling around. This liquid is buttermilk. You may use this for baking or drink it.

After 5 minutes of processing, drain the liquid. Clump the butter and gently squeeze the excess moisture.

To help your butter last longer, wash any remaining buttermilk out of your butter so it doesn’t sour. Scrape your butter into a bowl of very cold water. You can even use ice water if you wish. Squeeze and knead your butter to release the buttermilk.Continue squeezing and changing your water until the water remains clear. This takes about 5-7 changes of water. You can pat your butter dry on some clean butter muslin, a clean dish towel, or a paper towel. I also prefer to give it a squeeze with a cheesecloth if I have one around. Again, this water cleaning stage is not necessary but helps the butter last longer. If you are eating immediately, don’t worry about it.

Store your butter in an airtight container in the refrigerator, or you can wrap it in parchment paper.

Add some salt and herbs or garlic, or citrus juices with some zest.

Tarragon Butter

Delicious lemony herb flavor pairs wonderfully over white fish.

3 tbsp tarragon, finely chopped

Sea salt and fresh ground pepper to taste

3 ½ oz or 100g of unsalted butter

2 tbsp lemon juice

Place tarragon into a small bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Add butter and begin mashing. Add lemon juice. Continue until creamy. Transfer to a small dish and chill until serving. May also be frozen.

Zesty Garlic Butter

4 ½ oz butter or 125 g

2 ½ tbsp lemon juice

3 tbsp chopped flat leaf or curly parsley

4 garlic cloves

Sea salt and fresh ground pepper to taste

Delicious on chicken or fish as well as fresh veggies.

Mash butter and lemon juice together until creamy. Beat in parsley. Smash the garlic cloves with the flat of a knife. Peel garlic and sprinkle with salt and crush with a mortar and pestle or chop as finely as possible. Beat into the butter. Transfer to a small dish, cover, and chill for up to three days. May be frozen but not as delicious as when eaten fresh.

Oregano Butter

Fantastic addition to roasted veggies or bruschetta. Adds a fantastic Mediterranean touch to anything.

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

3 ½ oz or 100g unsalted butter, softened and cut

3 tbsp oregano, finely chopped

1 garlic clove

Sea salt and fresh garlic to taste

Place a layer of paper towels onto a place. Put oil and 2 tsp of the butter in a small non-stick frying pan over medium heat. Add oregano and garlic. Stir-fry for around 2 minutes. Remove the oregano and garlic, and spread over the plate. Blend together the remaining butter and drained oregano and garlic in a food processor or in a bowl with a fork. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Transfer to a small dish, cover, and chill chill until ready to serve. May also be frozen.

The recipes and photos used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]).