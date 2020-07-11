Desperate times call for desperate euphemisms

July 07, 2020
What is your new normal? If you’re not sure what I mean by this question, then chances are you don’t have one. But for those of us who have found ourselves going through a new work format, socially or alone, or even facing a wardrobe revelation among other changes these past few months, you know exactly what I mean. Loose clothes, longer hair, and less make-up are evident on us all.
The greatest changes for my normal have been socially. I think the Fourth of July brought that revelation to another level. The neighborhood fireworks were louder, the family and friends gatherings altered for better or worse, and many events cancelled. What usually is a front porch packed with family and friends watching fireworks felt a lot more empty and alone this year. Even the traffic downtown during the fireworks felt somewhat vacant. The fireworks were spectacular. The City really out did themselves again this year. Even watching them alone, I felt a comfort looking out into the streets and sidewalks surrounding my Third Street home. Neighbors and strangers alike stopped whatever they were doing, wherever they were going, to gaze at the river valley sky. They weren’t my usual family, but as a community we admired the display together.
The real treat to come out of my hot summer weekend, without a doubt has been garden veggie sharing. I had four different neighbors or family members just drive through the alley with bountiful veggies from their garden. None of them called, they just beeped the horn and I looked out. It was like my summertime garden Santa Claus coming through. Zucchini were definitely the theme of the weekend, as evident by my green veggie pile. One neighbor even brought me some precious zucchini flowers. I was thrilled! What a gift!
With produce like these precious fresh goodies I aspire to always use them before I lose them. Thus, the delicious zucchini have spearheaded the menu in my kitchen this week. It’s been a welcome change in my skillet. You might even say a change in my mindset.
We all love feeling thought of or remembered. Sometimes the simplest gifts are not just those shared from our gardens, but an extra wave or conversation with a stranger, a smile felt across the phone with a distant friend, or a nod of understanding at the store. Many times we have no idea the warmth the simplest gestures can have on someone’s heart.
Today I have included some of my favorite zucchini recipes. There’s a little something for everyone.
Good luck and enjoy!
Fiori Di Zucca Ripieni
(Stuffed pumpkin or Zucchini flowers)
(vegetarian)
2 eggs
½ cup flour
12 zucchini flowers
10 ounces ricotta
1 pinch of freshly grated nutmeg
1 bunch of chives, snipped
1 egg, lightly beaten
4 tbsp freshly grated parmesan
Salt and pepper to taste
Olive oil
To make the batter, lightly beat eggs in a bowl. Gradually add flour a little bit at a time and mix. Stir in 4 tablespoons of cold water to make an even batter. Set aside.
Carefully clean the zucchini flowers. Rinse the outside under cold running water. Make sure you have removed any insects from the inside of the flower. Pan dry and set aside on a towel or paper towel.
Combine ricotta, nutmeg, chives, egg, Parmesan, salt, pepper and mix to make the filling. Carefully spoon into the dried flowers. Twist the tips of the flowers to prevent any of the mix from falling out of the flower.
Heat a generous amount of oil in a large pan on medium high heat. Dip the flowers into the batter and fry, careful how many at a time, in the hot oil until golden brown on each side. Drain off excess oil onto a paper towel and serve immediately.
Zucchini Canoes
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
3 slices bacon
6-8 small zucchini
1 egg, slightly beaten
¼ cup heavy cream
1 cup Swiss cheese, shredded
⅛ tsp nutmeg
Salt and pepper, to taste
2 tbsp dry bread crumbs
Boiling water
In a skillet, cook bacon until crisp. Drain, crumble and set aside, reserving fat in skillet. With a teaspoon, hollow out zucchini in canoe shapes, reserving pulp. Blanch canoes in water for 2 minutes. Drain and set aside.
Chop reserved pulp and saute in bacon fat until crisp-tender, combining with bacon and remaining ingredients, except for bread crumbs. Sprinkle one teaspoon bread crumbs into each canoe and fill with zucchini mixture. Place in a shallow baking dish and pour one inch hot water into the dish. Bake in the oven for 30 minutes or until a knife inserted in a zucchini mixture comes out clean.
Sauteed Parmesan Zucchini
(vegetarian/gluten-free)
3-4 medium zucchini
⅓ tsp ground white pepper
¼ tsp salt
Parmesan cheese, grated
Peel zucchini; grate or julienne and drain on paper towels, squeezing out excess moisture. In a non-stick pan, saute zucchini 2-4 minutes, stirring over medium flame, until heated through. Toss with salt pepper, and season with parmesan cheese to taste (at least ¼ cup). Serve immediately.
Cream it up even more and add ½ cup of sour cream just before serving.
Spicy Skillet Zucchini and Chicken Thighs
(gluten-free)
About 4 zucchini, any size
1 sweet onion
3-4 chicken thighs
2 tbsp, balsamic vinegar
Olive oil
2 tbsp chili oil
Kosher salt is preferred, but any will work
Red pepper flakes to taste, depending on your spice level
Marinade chicken thighs in balsamic vinegar, 2 large pinches of salt. May marinade the night before or 15 minutes before. Heat about 2 tbsp of olive oil in a pan on medium high heat. Spread chicken thighs onto pan and cook thoroughly on each side, until reaching desired crunchy level.
Slice zucchini and onion to desired shape while chicken is cooking. Once chicken is thoroughly cooked, add zucchini and onions. Add chili oil and mix. Continue to cook until zucchini has cooked thoroughly. Add salt and red pepper to taste. Serve hot. Delicious with rice or pasta but also fantastic by itself.
The photo and recipes used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz (babzbites@gmail.com)