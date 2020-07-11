Do we read like Jesus?

“Whoever derides their neighbor has no sense, but the one who has understanding holds their tongue.” Proverbs 11:12
“You are the only Bible some unbelievers will ever read.” This short quote by John MacArthur has power: power to inspire, power to encourage, and power to convict. As Christians we are called to live lives set apart, marked by joy, and grounded in eternal hope. The way we live (how we think, speak, act, and react) can and does have an eternal impact on others.
Coming from a family of avid reads it seems neigh impossible that others don’t crack open books as often as we do, but statistics and conversations show the continual decline in reading. Reading books alone doesn’t automatically link people to reading the Bible, however. So, how are people who aren’t exposed to Biblical truth supposed to find Jesus? Through us. We are the ambassadors of Christ, called to be light and love.
“You are the only Bible some unbelievers will ever read.” If we believe this quote to be true, we probably feel both honored and a bit intimidated. Honored that God allows us to be His vessel to work through, to draw others to Himself, and Intimidated because, as flawed humans we have bad days and at times we fail, and through our own power cannot do anything good. But God gives us what we need to do His work. He gives us humility, compassion, gentleness, and love when we ask.
The Christian walk requires constant self-examination. We should often ask ourselves if we’ve been walking in the will of God, if we’ve been listening to His gentle whisper, if we’ve been loving like Him. If we are the only mouthpiece of Christ some people will hear, we must ask: are they hearing love, truth, hope, compassion, self-control?
Jesus is our model for life. What would it have been like to walk alongside Jesus, during His lifetime, and observe firsthand how He interacted with people. Friendly people, sick people, needy, downtrodden, lofty, jealous, and prideful people all flocked around Him, and His love was always complete.
Jesus was the embodiment of love, the epitome of service, and the heart of compassion. Jesus was powerful yet kind, patient, gentle, obedient, and active. If our hearts have been transformed by His love, how accurately do we reflect Him to a world that so desperately needs to find Him?
Are we taking the call to be salt and light as seriously as we should? Are we constantly examining our hearts and asking God to use us to reach the hurting around us? We have a grave and great responsibility to model our lives off the Savior of the world.
When we feel the urge to gossip or the pride rise up or the compulsion to judge others, we have to check our behavior. Jesus never behaved in such a way and He always had the mission of reaching people in His sights. Jesus never alienated people, and neither should we. Jesus always loved, and so should we.
We must remember who we are and the mission we have as followers of Christ. “You are the only Bible some unbelievers will ever read.”
“Those who are kind benefit themselves, but the cruel bring ruin on themselves.” Proverbs 11:17
“God is love. Whoever lives in love lives in God, and God in them.” 1 John 4:16
Judith Cooley teaches Language Arts and Drama. Follow her Facebook page @pondervotional for more encouragement.