These truths I hold to be self-evident

July 10, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Features 0
Robert Roe

As a public service, I am saving you hours of pondering by laying before you the best Mankind has to offer in several categories. No need to discuss or debate – just assume I am right and move on. You’re welcome.

There is only one, true “Star Wars” film. The original, released in 1977. No “A New Hope” silliness. The movie before George Lucas started tinkering with it in 1981. Everything from then on are toy commercials.

Not counting religious texts (no way I am wading into that pond of preference), “The Monster at The End of this Book” by “Sesame Street’s” Grover is the best book ever written. It’s got suspense, it’s got heart, and it features my favorite Muppet!

Kings Island’s giga-coaster Orion is pretty. And one of the only rides of its kind in the world. But the Beast is still the best roller coaster on the planet. From the screaming dive down the first hill in the tunnel to the double helix, there is no comparison.

“The 7th guest” is the best computer game ever. Throw your PS4 VR into the trash, because once Trilobyte Games released this puzzle-solving masterpiece in 1993, the need for creativity in PC amusement ceased to be an issue. Mankind, at that moment, peaked. Time to move on.

Clint Black’s title track from his album “No Time to Kill” is the best song ever written. It was kind of Mozart, Dylan, and the others to crank out ditties as placeholders until Clint gifted the world with this musical tour de force. I get chills just thinking about it.

“The Big Bang Theory” is the best television show ever produced. I say this with profound apologies to my childhood favorite, “The Six Million Dollar Man,” and my two-decade dalliance with “NCIS.” Where else can you be exposed to “Star Wars,” “Star Trek,” the Marvel and DC Universes and more, in 22-minute form? I rest my case.

The best Pet on the planet is…any one you adopt. Dogs, Cats, Iguanas, Hamsters, Rabbits – the list goes on and on. And since any varmint needing a home is The Best, please adopt one today.

David Case’s gumbo aside, Pizza is the best food. Seriously – David’s gumbo should be its own food group. But, back to Pizza. A base pie with an ingredient list that only ends with your imagination, the Pizza can be anything you want it to be. Imagine a Star Trek-style replicator, creating endless doughy circles of happiness.

The best toy ever is the Deck of Cards. The Ball came in as a close second but lost out because you cannot (safely) play with a ball on an airplane.

The best car ever made is the DeLorean. Not the Marty McFly, “Back to the Future” kind. The DMC12, a stainless steel, gullwing door masterpiece. A car that does not rust. I do not care if it sits dead in the driveway, if it doesn’t rust, it is the best.

There you go! A short list of things that are the Best in the World. Of course, I could be wrong, but what are the odds of that?