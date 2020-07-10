These truths I hold to be self-evident

“A spot of hope amidst the chaos of our current moment is that we will come out stronger, safer, and more prepared than we were before.” This statement may sound like a recent remark from our current health officials or governor, but in fact, it came during the 1793 Yellow Fever Pandemic. As I researched the “American Plague”, I found even more similarities to our present situation.

It all began with quarantine. Philadelphia was hit with a yellow fever pandemic in 1793 that killed 10% of its population. At the time, Philadelphia was the capital of the United States. Senators and Representative were meeting and suddenly the door keeper in the same building dies of the disease. Government closes its doors as tightly as any of Philadelphia’s shopkeepers. President Washington removed Martha, himself and the rest of his household- along with official papers to a safe location in Germantown. (This became the nation’s first ever “Summer White House and presidents ever since have followed the tradition by establishing their own warm-weather residence”.) Courts had ceased to operate and businesses were closed. Street markets were deserted. Wealthy could flee. Many who stayed had no money to pay for food, medicine, a physician or a nurse. Orders were issued to clean up streets and patrol the wharves because they felt the disease was coming in from another country. There were few people to carry out such orders. “Thirteen ships from West Indies came, but there was no one to stop them from docking or discharging passengers.” The bodies of indigent dead were carted to potter’s field and dumped because there were no grave diggers to bury them. People from Philadelphia were banned from entering other colonies. Crime went up and there was rioting. People broke into apothecary shops and stole medicine, and they stole food from farmers. Landlords wanted 3 months rent in advance, raised rents and would turn out renters who couldn’t pay. Mail would take several weeks to deliver because everything had to be dipped in vinegar to disinfect it. Hotels were jammed with people who had come into Philadelphia before the quarantine.

A Citizens Health Committee was formed. Doctors tried administering bark (shaved root, such as dogwood) along with wine, brandy and aromatics such as ginger or cinnamon. Headed by Dr. Benjamin Rush and Dr. William Currie, it was suggested smoke be used as a preventative to cleanse the air. “The smoke of tobacco…was regarded as a preventative, many persons, even women and small boys, had segars (sic.) almost constantly in their mouths. Others placing full confidence in garlic, chewed it almost the whole day; some kept it in their pockets and shoes.” Cannons and guns were shot regularly for gunpowder to fill the air. Rush knew of “but one certain preventive of the disorder and that is to keep at a distance from infected persons and places.” Everyone walked in the middle of the street so they wouldn’t get too close to an infected home. People stayed clear of funerals, doctors, and ministers. “Acquaintances and friends avoided each other in the streets and only signified their regard by a cold nod”. Every school in town suddenly shut its doors. Fires were lit on street corners to dry up the unhealthy, humid air and drive away bad smells. Doctors also tried to sweat the fever out of a patient by coating various parts of the body with thick salve (herbs & chemicals) applications, called blisters because they irritated the skin enough to turn it a livid red. When that was found ineffective, they would wrap the whole body in blankets wrapped in vinegar. At the beginning of the epidemic, Rush used mild purges and moderate bleedings and urged patients to sit in cool air, take cold baths and eat light meals. (Blood letting had been in use for more that 2,500 years.) His patients continued to die. Virginia had yellow fever some 50 years before and John Mitchell had written observations in a medical book. “Mitchell asserted that as soon as the stomach and intestines filled with blood, they had to be emptied at all costs. Otherwise, the blood would turn putrid and stop the body from its normal process of healing.” Deciding to try the strongest purge known as the “Ten-and-Ten”, last used in the Revolutionary War, “this recipe called for the patient to swallow ten grains of calomel (mercury) and ten grains of jalap (the poisonous root of a Mexican plant related to the morning glory that was dried and powdered before ingesting.)” Both were highly toxic, and the body would work hard to expel them. He eventually increased the dosage to Ten -and- 15 and gave it 3 times a day,” resulting in five large evacuations. Many doctors disapproved but Rush was seeing results.

Rush noticed also, that “God had seen fit to grant blacks a special resistance to the dreaded disease” and asked the Free African Society to help their struggling white neighbors. The Free African Society was founded in 1787 and was the first organization in America created by blacks for blacks. Its purpose was to help members who were destitute and to provide care for widows and fatherless children. “Every one of them had suffered in one way or another at the hands of whites, some of them in appalling ways.” They did not hesitate- going out every day, visiting houses around the city. The mayor was grateful for their aid. “Everyone else the mayor had counted on to help battle the spreading fever-leaders in the business community, church groups, elected representatives and civil servants- had fled in terror. The Free African Society was the one and only group to step forward and offer its services. Nurses, despite the offensive nature of the disease and the danger, had stayed with patients at the expense of their own families. Afterwards, a book was written that said “the services of Jones, Allen and Gray and others of their colour, have been great and demand public gratitude” ,but then condemned the Free African Society for impositions of extorting money for care and some even detected in plundering the houses of the sick. Hundreds of blacks had come to their white neighbors’ aid! Jones, Allen, and Gray, elders of the Society, wrote a book refuting the claims- it was the very first document published in the United States in which leaders of the black community confronted an accuser directly and attempted to articulate the depth of their anger. (Narrative of the Proceedings of the Black People During the Late Awful Calamity in Philadelphia, in the Year 1793; and a Refutation of Some Censures, thrown Upon Them in Some Late Publications) It was a remarkable essay, “tightly organized, passionate and relenting”.

Newspapers attacked Dr. Rush ruthlessly for “poisoning” his patients. Cobbett, who was the editor of one paper was an Englishman who despised “those American Colonials who fought against his King. He hated Rush because of Rush’s prominent connection to the Revolution and his belief in representative government.” He called Rush a quack and a murderer and even suggested the doctor was mentally unstable.” Rush put up with the harassment, continued his work and found changes also came when efforts were made to keep the markets and streets clean and laws were made holding homeowners responsible for cleaning up their property. Anyone suspected of having the disease was shipped off immediately to a quarantine hospital- recover or die- well away from the healthy population. The link between filth and disease became more apparent and public health codes were strengthened. Philadelphia’s first waterworks (1799) was the first water system in the United States and with that, people began to bathe more often.

“If the disease had disappeared as it no doubt has” wrote Howard in that day’s General Advertiser, “Every memento of its existence should disappear with it, that the citizens may once more enjoy repose.” When the danger was gone, some people decided to forget about it completely and get back to business and life before Yellow Fever’s visit. Some tried to ignore the entire tragedy. “When asked about a dead friend….he hadn’t really died of the fever, he had actually been ‘Frightened to death’. “

Some had their lives changed too profoundly by the fever to make believe it hadn’t happened. A neat side bar to the research was that of Dolley Payne Todd who had lost her husband John and a newborn baby son to the fever. She and her two-year-old son became infected and had been close to death themselves. Eleven months later she married a congressman from Virginia named James Madison. Out of this tragedy, Dolley Madison’s role in our nation’s history as hostess to widower President Thomas Jefferson and then first lady for her husband, was born.

In the 1800s, two scientists, France’s Louis Pasteur and Germany’s Robert Kock, isolated various bacteria living in animals and humans and linked them to specific diseases. In the late 1890s, two Germans, Fredrich Loffler and Paul Frosch, discovered other disease-causing organisms even tinier than bacteria, called viruses. In 1900, Dr. Jesse Lazear died while trying to prove the reason for yellow fever. Four hundred American soldiers were killed in the Spanish-American war while 2,000 died of yellow fever. He established a connection between mosquitos and the disease. After experiments to prove Lazear’s theory, Walter Reed was able to announce that mosquitos transmitted the disease- specifically the female. (The actual source of the yellow fever virus- tree dwelling monkeys in African and American rainforests- were not identified until 1929 and a safe and effective vaccine was not developed until 1937.) The Philadelphians did not realize back in 1793, that the mosquito eggs were unwittingly brought aboard ships in water casks, where they hatched into larvae and grew into adult mosquitoes in seven days. They were not dangerous until they bit a person who’d come aboard with the virus. It took 12 days to travel to a mosquitos’ salivary glands. After that, every time she fed on someone, she discharged some of the virus into her prey. At the time, transatlantic sailing voyages might take anywhere from 1-2 months. This meant passengers and crew were trapped on board with successive generations of diseased insects. When the ships docked, the infected mosquitos flew off to establish new homes and to create new fever victims.

Yellow Fever did hit Kentucky, especially in 1878. The leading Louisville doctor said Louisville was too far North for the fever to thrive so many refugees from the south were allowed entrance into Louisville where it manifested. I think it was also interesting to find that during the Civil War, a KY Confederate doctor hatched a plan to infect the Northern cities and Northern occupied cities in the south with yellow fever. Fortunately, he thought bed sheets and clothes of the ill would spread it. He became Governor of Kentucky in 1879!

