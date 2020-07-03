City rich in history perfect for the 4th

Independence Hall is a National Historic Park in Philadelphia where the U.S. Declaration of Independence was adopted.
Independence Hall in Philadelphia is designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The Betsy Ross House is one of many historical landmarks in Philadelphia. It is believed Ross was living here when she sewed the first American flag.
Benjamin Franklin is laid to rest at the Christ Church Burial Ground in Philadelphia. To honor his famous words, “A penny saved is a penny earned,” those who visit often leave behind a penny.
Philadelphia City Hall is a National Historic Landmark.
Sitting on the curb at the corner of Second and Sutton delighting in the City of Maysville’s parade. Snacking on popcorn while perched in folding chairs next to the floodwall under the fireworks. Participating in the annual 10K in Lexington with family and friends.
Throughout the years, our family has marked Independence Day in much of a traditional way. One summer a few years ago, though, the five of us ventured away from our conventional plans.
We spent the day wandering a city rich in American history: Philadelphia.
In this iconic place, many of the important buildings are preserved and within close proximity of each other. In particular, several are located in the section of town dubbed “America’s Most Historic Square Mile.”
We arrived at these three blocks north of Independence Hall to find much of the area roped off for special events scheduled throughout the day. News crews had assembled their equipment and were preparing to broadcast the festivities.
Providing the backdrop for a makeshift stage, a massive replica of the Declaration of Independence stretched far above and behind the George Washington statue outside Independence Hall. Rows of chairs lined the courtyard and faced America’s first president.
Even though we had an early start, a short line to see the Liberty Bell had already formed outside of the glass pavilion. While we waited to get a closer look at the iconic symbol, we turned our attention to the strategically placed informational stations throughout the queue.
Independence Hall was our next stop. Understandably, given the holiday, the number of people gathered about was large. And the atmosphere was one of a shared sense of celebration.
We took the guided tour and marveled at being in the room in which the Declaration of Independence was signed. In which debates, discussions and collaboration led to the beginning of the United States of America.
Next up was lunch, which we grabbed at the City Tavern, a colonial tavern reconstructed by the National Park Service in 1975. The original, built in 1773, was lost in a fire in 1834, and demolished in 1854.
A popular haunt for Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, Ben Franklin and other Founding Fathers, the first Fourth of July celebration was held in the original building in 1777.
Today, staff don period dress and serve 18th-century dishes. Turkey pot pies, lobster pies, roasted duckling, braised rabbit and large egg noodles are all on the menu. Drinks are served in chilled pewter goblets.
It was the perfect place to regroup, to refresh and to further reflect upon the significance of our setting.
From there, we continued to kick around on foot in the surrounding neighborhoods. Our explorations took us to the home of Betsy Ross and to the grave of Benjamin Franklin. And to additional thoughts connecting us to the people and places significant to the birth of our nation.
In taking a break from parades, fireworks and foot races, we’d discovered an unforgettable way to commemorate the day our country declared its independence.
(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of Tales from the Trip, which is on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)