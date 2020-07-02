As the ‘Rona moves into its 17th week, I thought it would be nice to take a vacation. However, the more news I hear, the more germophobic I become. And with the phobia comes the paranoia. So, I came up with a plan that will allow me to enjoy a getaway without the hidden danger of Covid-19.

Some people live vicariously through their children, or people they see on TV. I, on the other hand, am going to revisit some of my favorite vacation spots through the souvenir T-Shirts I have amassed on my travels.

Some people’s ideas of vacations involve islands, massages and pina coladas. However, my Bride and I went in a different direction one year when we went to the National Haunters Convention in Philadelphia. Hauntcast, Fright Factory, DAFE, XIII Hour Magazine, Zombies by Design, The Gemini Company, Haunted Construction Company and more proudly displayed their wares. I got a shirt from everyone. Plus we visited Edgar Allan Poe’s house, which was cool.

We had a wonderful trip to Niagara Falls one year. Did you know they boast a dozen Haunted attractions and a Haunted Fort tour? Screamers House of Horrors, Nightmares Fear Factory, Alien Encounters, and Creatures of the Night were but a few of the dark rides we enjoyed. That was the first time I got to lay on a bed of nails. And picked up a dozen t-shirts on a single trip.

I had the pleasure of touring filmmaker Eli Roth’s Goretorium attraction in Vegas during its short tenure on the strip. And Evil, as it turns out, has two names – Penn and Teller, Living in Vegas, Live at the Rio. We’ve seen the Bad Boys of Magic perform the Bullet Catch, Sawing a Woman in Half (literally), and actually got to participate in their “Cell Fish” illusion.

We Survived the Haunted Maze in Cave City, KY. Just because it wasn’t open. So, we sauntered to Gun Town Mountain and ponied up 50 cents to try their Haunted House. It was a walkthrough, and the scariest part was trying to avoid tetanus from all the exposed nails in the walls. So, while the Haunted Maze t-shirt is kind of a cheat, our trip through GTM’s Haunted House more than made up for it in danger.

We rode the Smokey Mountain Alpine Coaster. One of the newer attractions to pop up in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, the attraction is a more intimate version of the thrill rides we’ve known and loved at Kings Island, Cedar Point, and a host of other theme parks across the nation.

Imagine the lift hill, the loops, the speed, and the exhilaration of a roller coaster, except the rider is in a two-person car with control of the brakes. I mentioned the lift hill specifically because of the wonderful woodland views, with the soft clickety-clack of the coaster’s pull chain, which provides a beautiful, serene prelude to the excitement that awaits at the top of the hill. My shirt has a black bear happily riding down the track.

The Police were one of the seminal music groups of the 1980s, and lead singer Sting continues to produce music as a solo artist. My Bride, my Sister and I got to see their Certifiable reunion tour at Churchill Downs, and it sounded as if they had never broken up in the first place. The cool shirt I got at the concert looks great, until I wear it – then it just looks sad. I keep it in a drawer as a memento.

Wow! That was a lot of traveling, and I am no where near the end of the t-shirt train. Perhaps some time down the road, I will take you on another trip through t-shirt travels. Until then, have a safe and happy Independence Day!