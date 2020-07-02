Wayback Wednesday

From my earliest memories of family and gatherings, I first and foremost recall that what was to be the biggest gala event that was delivered was right smack dab in the middle of the year it seemed.

Of course we as a family held a big Thanksgiving meal as we also gathered for Christmas and just about the same turnout also. Growing up I recall and to this day, I will remember my family as a group who loved to gather and enjoyed each other. However, to my estimation this was a holiday that I felt put all the other holidays to shame.

That of course was the Fourth of July! I am sure I have mentioned that my grandpa Houser and one of his brothers Uncle Archie were both born on the 4th of July. So with that is a very good reason to gather and if for no other it served my family the reason to put on a grand display from what felt like early morning until after midnight of fun and enjoyment. I am not sure as to just when these super gatherings began but I do know it was way before I was ever around. Uncle Archie passed away in the 1930’s at a young age and unexpected so I have been told. So that left my grandfather to celebrate his birthday solo. From all I have ever been told and observed grandpa was in no way shy about being made over or treated in special ways. (Put simply he liked the attention.)

So since they were born near the end of the 1800’s I have to feel it had been a tradition to hold this family reunion on the forth a very long time before my arrival. So once I understood there was a big event on the fourth, I had absolutely no trouble at all in taking part in the festivities. For starters, there were several kids at or near my age to spend the day playing with. It never seemed a bother to hang with kids my age. (I’ve told you about not having any kids to play with on a regular basis.) Along with that, were all the older ladies who wanted to make over you and if you worked it right a mention of a piece of food that you wanted and the odds were good they would set you up with some of it. (Oh, family can be great.)

Speaking of foods this was in an era of time when any and everything was prepared from scratch from home and I was blessed to have been born into a family of great cooks and the family reunion was a prime time and place for each of them to bring one or more of their very best dishes to eat. Therefore, it was safe to say that after the noon meal the afternoon moved along at a leisurely pace since all were full and ready to let the great foods settle a while. Although the pace was slow that day never really ever stopped. There were lawn games like badminton or croquet and that usually was played by the teens that were there. The men would choose up pairs and play horseshoe for almost the entire day. It seemed to me that most all of the men of my youth were better than average at tossing those shoes and as they played they talked about what all was going on around the neighborhood and area and even the world. (Many issues were solved around those horseshoe pits.)

Now back over closer to the kitchen and the food tables the ladies were gathered and as they talked about the foods and such they covered the neighborhood and area on what was happening. It was funny but the men referred to their talk as gossip. Thing was what I had heard over where the men were sounded extremely similar. Call it what you will it seemed to take a center spot and helped to pass the day. As for the kids my age which was between 5 to 12 was running after each other playing such games as tag and hide and seek and whatever cost free games we could think of. They must have been good as we kids were sweating and red faced all day. Here I am not complaining one bit. We were having endless fun.

I guess that when the ladies called all of us for the evening meal or also known as the most awesome leftovers ever gathered in one place it could be seen that the day was taking a toll on folks and just eating, talking and whatever was said must have been funny as there was laughter. I think that might be the biggest byproduct from this gathering. In addition, before dark arrived we all were lined up in rows based on size and age and a group family photo or photos were taken. To this day, I still have several years of photos and love to look them over and look at just how we were at that time and see the fun even though they are wearily looks they are still a happy family look.

My grandpa passed away in 1960 and a few years after that these great gatherings stopped. I mean our excuse for the gathering was now gone and the world was picking up speed as to how we live in it. Over the years, there have been some Fourth of July family gatherings. They all were good to put it correctly. Over the years I moved on up from playing tag to tossing horseshoes. (To which I never developed a skill for.) These days I am in that elder group that sit in the shade and pull our lawn chairs up in a circle and talk with others as to what a shame the world is and what it is today and then tell how good it was when we were young. Also, it has always been the younger generation who might hear the elder and just smile and don’t comment.

Time has changed so much that it is in no way possible to work everyone’s schedule to where we all can gather on the same day as we used to. In those days we all held about the same schedule and coordinating it would work. However, these days we have so much to do in so little time to make it work. I’m not finding fault but more just pointing out the reasons why not. However, I will never forget those Fourth of July family reunions and a day I felt was a gift to us all and an endless one at that. So when the fourth rolls around don’t forget to still take the time to celebrate our countries birthday with however many in the family you get to celebrate it with. Have a Happy Fourth of July!

Rick Houser grew up on a family farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth and other topics. If you would like to read more of his stories, he has two books out for sale. You can reach him at houser734@yahoo.com. Or just write to him at P.O. Box 213 Bethel, Ohio 45106