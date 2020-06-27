Pride puffs up; in Christ our hope hinges

“Yours, LORD, is the greatness and the power and the glory and the majesty and the splendor, for everything in heaven and earth is yours. Yours, LORD, is the kingdom; you are exalted as head over all.” 1 Chronicles 29:11
“Humility is the fear of the LORD; its wages are riches and honor and life.” Proverbs 22:4
Andrew Murry wrote a book called “Humility” in which he wrote: “The truth is — pride must die in you, or nothing of heaven can live in you. Under the banner of truth, give yourself up to the meek and humble spirit of the holy Jesus. Humility must sow the seed, or there can be no reaping in heaven. Do not look at pride as only an unbecoming temper, nor at humility as only a decent virtue. The one is death, and the other is life; the one is all hell and the other is all heaven.”
Fostering humility is countercultural. Humility is a way of life that the Children of God must strive after day after day. Humility isn’t a place we arrive at but a heart we work towards. Humility is fighting against the current of pride that thunders relentlessly through society sweeping more and more along as it goes.
C.S. Lewis said, ““Humility is not thinking less of yourself, it’s thinking of yourself less.” This quote is pivotal meaning that we shouldn’t devalue the intrinsic value God has imbued in us, but rather being grateful for the gifts He’s given and give glory to the rightful owner — God Himself. He can use us in beautiful ways, to bring glory to Himself as He redeems the world.
The key to humility is God is to be praised for His work in and through all of us. We aren’t ground-breaking, miracle- working showstoppers born into pure greatness. Anything good done in us is because God has done the work. God chooses to use those who have a righteous spirit to do His deeds, without God we are nothing but sinful, lost, and hopeless. It is because of God that we have value. God deserves all the glory simply due to who He is.
It’s disconcerting how oversaturated with pride our society is. We can barely go a day, in our modern world, without being bombarded by something promoting a prideful spirit. Today pride is broadcasted: pride in self, pride in choices, pride in accomplishments, in organizations, movements, fame, or money. Pride in any such thing falsely elevates self or entity over Savior.
The banner of pride that waves is something resembling protective gear. This ‘gear’ promotes the idea that we are the masters, the most important things, the ones that ought to be elevated, and it sweeps under the rug the inadequacies felt from living separated from Christ. Being disconnected from God leaves a void unfillable by other things, yet pride sneaks in and tries to overshadow this void celebrating other parts of self. Pride attempts to diminish the ache for salvation.
Perhaps this is why ‘pride’ is the word that organizations or pockets rally behind because pride puffs up. Pride leaves no room for doubt. It seems pride is the band aid to patch the void of a soul longing for hope and deliverance. Celebrating self is easier than humbling self. Pride doles out answers while humility asks questions.
There’s an ache for humanity at large when a simple internet search is commandeered with ads and banners proclaiming self-satisfaction, self-exaltation, and self-indulgence as the praiseworthy. Tv, commercials, and radio ads are all riddled with it.
Murry also said, “Man must consent to be, with his will, his mind, and his affections, the form and the vessel in which the life and glory of God are to work and manifest themselves. Then he will see that humility is simply acknowledging the truth of his position as man and yielding to God his place.”
Pride leaves no room for justice. Pride leaves no hope for unity. Pride leaves no place for Christ. Pride is abhorrent to God. Without the grace provided by Him, we’d all be heading to the fiery pits, but He didn’t leave us helpless. He gave us a way to Himself. In Christ alone is where our hope hinges. In Christ alone is where our praises belong.
Both lost and saved are prey to pride and the fight is ongoing. As we realize the might, the holiness, the love, and the power of God, there is nothing more fulfilling than placing the praise where it should be, on the name of our holy Savior. Don’t be mistaken; the killing or pride is a painful thing, but necessary in the highest degree and an ongoing journey.
“Humble yourselves, therefore, under God’s mighty hand, that he may lift you up in due time.” 1 Peter 5:6
“Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love.” Ephesians 4:2
Judith Cooley teaches Language Arts and Drama. Follow her Facebook page @pondervotional for more encouragement.