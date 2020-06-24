Fresh from the garden and tasting like summer

Listed as a “Great Wonder of the Ancient World,” by National Geographic Magazine, Serpents Mound in Peebles, Ohio always inspires. This year, instead of the traditional solstice festival the mound extended it’s hours until ten p.m. so that spectators could still come and observe the sunset while social distancing.
This weekend, I had the pleasure of driving up to Serpents Mound in Peebles, Ohio for the summer solstice sunset.
Normally, a huge festival is held at this spectacular effigy mound, gathering hundreds of guests to watch the bright beaming sunshine align with the head of the massive ancient earth work. The origin of the effigy is shrouded in mystery, but was built in the shape of a twisting snake.
Serpents Mound is not only the world’s largest surviving effigy mound, but the three-foot high prehistoric mound is 1,348 feet long making it the largest serpent effigy in the world. Also the site of an ancient meteor crash, 300 million years ago, the mound was listed as a “Great Wonder of the Ancient World,” by National Geographic Magazine.
This year, instead of the solstice festival the mound extended it’s hours until 10 p.m. so that spectators could still come and observe the sunset while social distancing.
To be honest, I may have missed the sunset celebration if not for a last minute call from two dear friends from Lexington; who were driving up for the event. Neither had been to Serpents Mound before and they were ecstatic to be there for the solstice. I was literally on their way up, so it was no question to hop in the car and join them.
When we arrived, the parking lot and mound was filled with smiles but nothing anywhere near what it usually would have had. In addition, with no vendors or booths you could really get a whole other sense of the splendor and shape of the ancient majesty. I was so glad it had worked out to be a part of this experience. I haven’t been to Serpents Mound in years. As a child we had spent many summers going to the mound for picnics and exploration. The day felt a bit like there was some normalcy in a time where nothing has felt normal. And just like old times, we had a picnic. My friend had picked tomatoes and basil from her garden and made the three of us simple sandwiches filled with the garden fresh flavors, a little fresh mozzarella, cucumber, and balsamic reduction. The french bread was perfectly soft but somehow contained all of this garden goodness longing to burst out. It was perfect. It was wonderful to eat someone else’s food, and it was just the inspiration my palate has needed. The sunset wasn’t so shabby either.
The next day my mother greeted me with a delicious tomato salad with basil, white onion, and Italian extra-virgin olive oil infused with garlic. Good grief. What have I been missing. To give my palate some credit, the tomatoes are just starting to ripen. But like many of my readers, I’ve hit a wall with cooking for myself or even knowing what I’m hungry for.
To say our food habits have been modified over the last few months is an understatement. Prior to recent months, my favorite hobby has always been exploring restaurants and eating someone else’s food. Restaurants are more than just a meal. They provide multiple facets of ambiance, tickle our senses, and hopefully satisfy our hunger yet leave us craving more. Although most restaurants have reopened, many haven’t. The culinary world has forever been affected by the drastic changes we have all had to implement. I miss restaurant hopping. I miss restaurants packed to the brim with guests eagerly inhaling every bite. The sound of plates clacking, forks scraping, glasses chinging. Most of all I have missed overly complicated dishes I don’t have the time to cook for myself. But maybe that’s my problem. I have been so focused on what I’m missing, I haven’t focused on what I have. Fresh herbs and veggies from our gardens are seasonal, and many of them aren’t available year round. There is more than something to be said for eating the products of the season. Sometimes it’s not just what our bodies need, but actually something that may inspire us. And when that happens, we don’t have to make it complicated. Simple goodness is delicious.
Today’s recipes are inspired by the fresh tomatoes ripening in our backyards and farmers markets as well as the basil that compliments the tomatoes and can literally give our day the flavor it’s been missing. These dishes can be made ahead or simply in the moment. If you’ve been struggling to decide what to make at home, look no further than your own back yard or your local farmers.
Good luck and enjoy!
Insalata Caprese (Tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil salad)
Vegetarian & gluten-free option
4 large tomatoes
9 ounces fresh mozzarella (Buffalo milk mozzarella is preferred)
Basil and or oregano
Fresh black pepper
Salt
Extra virgin olive oil
Slice the tomatoes and mozzarella. Arrange alternatively on plates or a large serving dish. Make sure the red and white pieces overlap slightly to show off the colors and textures. Arrange the fresh basil leaves on oregano on top. Sprinkle it with salt and pepper to taste. When ready to serve, drizzle with plenty of olive oil. Wonderful with fresh bread served on the side. Or if you prefer no bread, serve on top romaine lettuce leaves or peppery arugula
Pesto Alla Genovese (Basil Pesto Sauce)
Vegetarian & gluten-free option
Delicious pasta sauce but also a wonderful dip or even mushroom stuffing. Fantastic with chicken and fish dishes.
1 bunch basil
1 clove garlic
2 tbsp pine nuts (May use walnuts or pecans if you don’t have pine nuts.)
Coarse salt
⅔ cup grated Parmesan, Grana, or Pecorino. Use a variety if possible, but try not to use anything two strong.
2-3 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
Wash basil being careful not to bruise the leaves. Drain thoroughly so that the dish will not become watery. Put basil in a blender or food processor and chop along with garlic, nuts, and a pinch of salt. Slowly add already grated cheese. Continue to chop in the blender until an even paste has generated. You may need to use your spatula to get some particles off the walls of the blender. Slowly add the olive oil mix until a creamy consistency has been achieved.
If using pasta, mix the pesto with a little bit of hot water the pasta was cooked in.
Tomato, Basil, & Onion Salad
Serves 4
3 ripe tomatoes, peeled and sliced
1 onions, sliced
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
One large handful of fresh basil
Salt and pepper to taste
Arrange tomato slices on a large platter, over lapping each other. Sprinkle with basil and onion. Whisk oil, vinegar, salt and pepper. Drizzle on platter. Serve at room temperature.
Bruschetta al Pomodoro (Tomato Bruschetta)
Serves 4
12 slices crusty bread
8, medium sized, ripe tomatoes
18 basil leaves
4 garlic cloves
Sea salt
Fresh oregano
Extra virgin olive oil
Wash tomatoes, dice into small pieces. Place in a bowl with a pinch of salt, 5-6 basil leaves, a clove of garlic cut in half, and sprinkle on some oregano. Allow to stand for more than 10 minutes then drizzle on as much olive oil as to your liking. Start small. Slice and toast bread. Rub a clove of garlic cut in half over the crunchy bread. Spoon out some of the tomato mix. Garnish with a basil leaf and serve warm. Drizzle more olive oil if you like.
The recipes and photos used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]).