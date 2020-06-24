Wayback Wednesday

June 24, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Features 0

The employees of the “dime store” from the 1960’s included, front row: Helen Raines, Carol Davenport, Bonnie, Velma Butler, Lucy Meeks, Ruth French, Agnes Condon, Nancy Burtalin, Lillian Brammer, Donna Phillips (behind), Thelma Lee Dwyer, Regina Applegate, Donna Flora, Sue Carol Hickerson, Bonnie Cox (behind Sue Carol), Florine Applegate; second row: Louise Prince, Juanita Riggs, Virginia Baxter, Hattie French (behind), Rita Higgins, Clara Martin, Ruth Dwelly, Jane Reed, Margaret Kidder (behind), Geraldine Moore; third row: Carol Stewart, Virginia Beckett, Phyllis Carpenter (behind), Zelma Lawrence, Evelyn Cole (behind), Agnes Peraut, Helen Cooper (behind), Margaret Arn, Fay Campbell, Jill Campbell; fourth row: Nellie Hardy, Ruth Cluxton, Louise Douglas, Bessie Merrill, Irene Doyle and Mary Rose Hargett.