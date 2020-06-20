Mentors matter: Let yourself give, let yourself receive

“So we cared for you. Because we loved you so much, we were delighted to share with you not only the gospel of God but our lives as well.” 1 Thessalonians 2:8
“Remember your leaders, who spoke the word of God to you. Consider the outcome of their way of life and imitate their faith.” Hebrews 13:7
Sometimes, often times actually, very practical experiences are needed to open our eyes to spiritual truths. I was blessed to have such an experience this week. My eyes were opened to the importance of having a mentor.
Fighting an uphill battle against perfectionism requires a level of vulnerability and humility that is uncomfortable. Admitting I don’t know how to do something or worrying about being watched while making mistakes during the learning process is uncomfortable (yet completely natural). If, however that uncomfortable feeling keeps me from trying new things or seeking wisdom from a valuable resource, I am destined for stagnation or even decline.
My mother-in-law spent two days showing me the ropes of my Cricut machine. While listening to her and trying new things there was a joy in the learning process. She answered questions and gave me tips as I worked. She gave anecdotes and showed me her projects. We had a blast creating things together. And now, I have skills and confidence to keep creating things.
The second night, I could barely sleep as I pieced together the spiritual application of this experience. Mentors are meant to make life better. It’s so simple, and it’s been explained many times, but now I see it in a new light. Having the right mentor for the right “project” can make all the difference.
Being mentored takes vulnerability and humility. Admitting I don’t have all the answers is hard, but it makes room for growth. Being mentored takes time and dedication. Being mentored saves time and costly missteps. Being mentored brings joy, understanding, and confidence.
As the person mentoring, you have a great opportunity to encourage and challenge as well as guide those seeking your life experience. You can share your life and faith and create a friendship unlike others. You can relive the excitement, the newness, and the realizations that take place in the walk of faith.
We need more mentors pouring life into people. For those of you who take the time to share life, your contribution to others and the kingdom will never be forgotten. Mentors matter. Your walk with God is potent and holds the potential to shape someone else out there. To the future mentors, don’t hold back when God asks you to share your wisdom and your walk. And, to those looking for a mentor, don’t be afraid to ask those with wisdom when God prompts you.
“Whatever you have learned or received or heard from me, or seen in me — put it into practice. And the God of peace will be with you.” Philippians 4:9
“Instruct the wise and they will be wiser still; teach the righteous and they will add to their learning.” Proverbs 9:9
Judith Cooley teaches Language Arts and Drama. Follow her Facebook page @pondervotional for more encouragement.