Return is worth the investment

The reward of reaching Hawk Rock Overlook at the Duncannon Borough Watershed is a breathtaking view of the Pennsylvania countryside.
The trail to the Hawk Rock Overlook at the Duncannon Watershed in Pennsylvania is part of the Appalachian Trail.
Fallen maples along the trail to the Hawk Rock Overlook at the Duncannon Borough Watershed in Pennsylvania make for an interesting challenge.
Even though the challenge presented by the hike in front of us seemed daunting, we nonetheless entered the trail excited about the reward. Our destination would yield an unparalleled view, after all. And, along the way, we would enjoy immersing ourselves in nature.
After winding along Route 11 and the Susquehanna River, our group parked at the base of the hill in a small gravel lot in Marysville, Pennsylvania. Our destination was the Hawk Rock Overlook, an impressive rock outcropping on the Appalachian Trail.
The start of the trail offered a deceptively steady incline, but we would not be fooled. A progressively more challenging ascent awaited us the further we climbed the 685-foot elevation. We knew that with each step, and we continued.
Huge limestone rocks paved much of the trail. Occasionally, though, it offered sections of dirt dotted with smaller stones. And fallen trees that required thoughtful navigation.
The further we climbed, the more the sounds of the passing cars and the city faded. We moved away from the forced sounds of the day-to-day and into the natural rhythms of nature. Around us, robins sang. Cardinals serenaded us with their songs. Small critters rustled in the leaves lining the trail. Squirrels, I liked to think. Or even chipmunks.
Easily 20 minutes in, I started to notice the rocks pressing through the soles of my shoes and into my feet. And the cool shade began to feel a little more humid than refreshing. I could feel my pulse pounding in my head, my eyelashes.
I’d reached the what-was-I-thinking stage I sometimes experience when hiking. How easy it would be to stop, to turn around and to simply relish the time spent outdoors. Do we really need to see the view from the overlook, anyway?
The answer was yes. That was the objective, after all. That, and to fight through a challenge.
Those competing thoughts continued to play out in my mind with each step, but I knew which would prevail. While I kept my focus on not losing my footing on the rugged trail, I would often glance ahead to gauge how much further we had to climb.
And then, one time I looked up to an opening in the trees. In the distance, at eye-level, stark white clouds hugged the top of the rich, green Pennsylvania horizon. Only steps ahead In the foreground, Hawk Rock Overlook.
The gray and rust stone outcropping jetted out from the trail to our left. And as often is the case, we were grateful we’d persisted. Undoubtedly, the reward was worth the struggle.
(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of Tales from the Trip, which is on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)