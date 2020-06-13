Pantheon fit for the gods

The altar of the Basilica of Holy Mary and the Martyrs, also known as the Pantheon.
The door to the Pantheon is said to be the largest remaining of Roman architecture.
A bird flies under the oculus of the Pantheon.
The height of the Pantheon rotunda to the top of the dome is equal to its diameter.
The Pantheon is located in the Piazza della Rotonda.
Among the landmarks of Rome, the Pantheon holds a special place in my memories.
Not because it’s an impressive architectural feat: a structure that measures 43.44 meters in both height and width, creating a perfect sphere. And not because it boasts a dome, constructed with no reinforcements, that has stood for almost 2000 years.
Although this historical structure was just one of many spectacular places on our itinerary, the Pantheon wasn’t a destination that necessarily held the same excitement for me as St. Peter’s Basilica, the Trevi Fountain or the Spanish Steps.
But even before we reached the doors to enter, its impact began to take an unshakable hold. Instantly, I was in awe. And this surprised me.
“These doors,” my husband exclaimed. “They’re massive. Just look at them.”
Double doors made of bronze stretching 24 feet high.
Even as my mind transitioned from the allure of the entry, I found it difficult to to discern where to next focus my attention.
As the interior is round, any particular focal point initially escaped me. That was, until I raised my eyes to the ceiling.
Absent from the Pantheon are windows. But in the center of the dome is an oculus which measures just over 25 feet in diameter. And on the slanted marble floor below the oculus, several subtle openings allow for the drainage of any rainwater that may enter.
Originally constructed and dedicated to “all the Roman gods,” the Pantheon was presented to Pope Boniface IV in 609. Since then, it has been the Basilica of Holy Mary of the Martyrs.
Given that, focusing next on the altar seemed most logical. Several rows of chairs, in fact, faced the ornate setting pulling us in for a closer look. Most impressive, to me, was a gold and blue mosaic above.
Making our way, then, away from the altar in a clockwise rotation, we absorbed what we could of the remaining fascinating features.
Tucked into the other recesses within the surrounding wall were chapels adorned with statues and paintings. Tombs of Italian royalty and the Italian artist Raphael are also housed within the Pantheon.
Upon completing the rotation, we took a final glance at the oculus and passed back through the massive doors into the piazza.
And although a few years have passed since our visit, the indelible impression of the Pantheon still resonates with me.
(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of Tales from the Trip, which is on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)