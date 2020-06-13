Making a run at the conversation about race

I was going to talk about the current race issues engulfing our nation in last week’s column. But to be honest, I did not know what to say. I am a white middle-aged male – not exactly the proper perch from which to pontificate on race.
However, I feel I need to. For starters, I am not going to do a laundry list of my non-racist bona fides (I have plenty of black friends, etc.). Actions speak louder than words, and I can say I am not a racist until the cows come home but, if you don’t believe me, the point is moot.
I will tell you my personal philosophy, for you to accept or not. People are People, period. End of story. Race, sexual orientation, political preference, whatever. Sadly, I also believe humans will categorize each other by some set of standards regardless of how hard we fight to even the playing field. Rich, smart, pretty…mankind will always find a way to stratify people into groups.
But the current racial issue does not have to be one of them. The phrase “No justice, no peace” gets thrown around a lot and, while its pithy and sounds good on Tri-State news shows eager to snag a regional Emmy, it doesn’t address the issue.
In the case of George Floyd, what actions will be considered justice? The Police involved have been fired and/or jailed and await trial. Yet the chants continue. Seriously, an agreed upon set of standards would be helpful to our system of justice and… wait. We already have it. It’s called the Justice System.
America is only America because several hundred million people have decided to abide by an agreed upon set of laws and guidelines. Lose that, and we devolve into anarchy.
I did not know George Floyd. What I do know, though, is that he, and anyone else for that matter, do not deserve to die the way he did.
By the same token, our Law Enforcement professionals do not deserve to be painted with the same brush as the bad eggs in the basket. Calls for defunding the Police is insane. It’s even spread to cries for the ouster of Chase, a Police Officer puppy member of the cartoon “Paw Patrol.” Now is the time to step back and take a deep breath. Day after day and night after night, our Law Enforcement community put their lives on the line in the interest of our well-being. Please don’t let a couple of outliers diminish your faith in the group as a whole.
You know, I really thought racial divides would be eradicated before I died. Stupid stupid stupid. Why would I think people could co-exist with one another even if there were differences between them? In a period where marital relationships are made or broken because of political differences, why should anyone think bridging the divide between people with different skin color is achievable?
Because it can happen. Because we want it to happen. Because we need it to happen.