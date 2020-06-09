Homemade treats for our furry friends

For many of us, the last few months have brought us even closer to our furry friends. Families, couples, and singles who may or may not have had a pet found themselves adopting at record highs. For many it wasn’t just about helping animals, it was also about adding additional spirit and love into our homes.

As human beings we need affection. There’s a comfort in the unconditional love of an animal spirit that is unlike anything human. Our pets could care less where we come from, if we are young or old, male or female, or even the color of our skin. As long as we return that love the best way we can. Animals can give us affection when we least expect or ask for it. There’s a feeling of hope in a sincere look, an affectionate paw on your hand, or furry lick on your cheek, or even a roll over on their back begging for a belly rub.

Animals have an unconditional love and even a sixth sense about them, that we don’t normally find in most humans. For decades now my family has had therapy dogs. Primarily little fluffy bichon’s frise. As therapy dogs, they took their job seriously, and went person to person giving wiggles and kisses. They just saw love. They would have cared less how old, short, tall, young, beautiful, ugly, maybe a little stinky or maybe a little sweet, anyone was. It always amazed me how the loving pets tuned into someone who maybe had lost a loved one or even were simply having a rough day. That’s when we need affection the most and we don’t even know it. A person’s entire demeanor or mood, could change after five minutes with that little ball of fluff.

Many of our fur babies have enjoyed us being home more than anyone else. They still follow us room to room, but that’s just showing us love. We’ve all eaten and often treated ourselves to all sorts of next level deliciousness a time or two, at least, these last few months. Have you treated your pet to a little extra spoiling?

When given the opportunity to spoil us with their love, pet’s don’t miss a beat. One of my favorite ways to spoil my furry friends is with homemade treats. Today I have included two of my favorite easy ingredients and easy pet biscuit recipes. What better way to spoil the light in your life, or give this wonderful gift when going to a friend or relatives house.

When you know what ingredients are going into the treat you can relax that you are also helping your pet. It amazes me the ingredients list that can go into store bought treats. Many times these are things I wouldn’t want to put in a human body, let alone an animal. Today’s treats are great for pets with allergies or training treats. Don’t limit the treats to only for cats or only for dogs. A lot of dogs love salmon, and some cats love peanut butter.

Good luck and enjoy!

Homemade Salmon Kitty Treats

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

(Quantity depends on cookie cutter size. These may be frozen, but if kept out Don’t keep for more than two weeks).

10 oz canned salmon, undrained

1 egg, (farm fresh it you can), beaten

2 cups whole wheat flour

1 cookie cutter of your choice, (if you can find a fish, they make it a little extra fun)

Place salmon in a food processor (pulse setting) or chop very fine. Move to a standing mixer, or mix by hand and add egg and flour. A ball of dough will begin to form. If too dry, add a little bit of water slowly. If too wet, add a little more flour. You don’t want dough to be sticky.

Sprinkle a little flour down on a cutting board or clean surface and place dough on top. Roll with a lightly sprinkled rolling pin until the dough is about 1/4 of an inch thick. Begin to cut dough with a cookie cutter.

Place cookies on an ungreased baking sheet. Bake for at least 20 minutes. Result should be beautiful golden brown cookies with a nice crunch. Allow to cool and serve immediately. Your pet will be ready.

Homemade Peanut Butter Dog Treats

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

(Quantity depends on cookie cutter size. When I use a mini bone cookie cutter I can easily make over a hundred. These can be frozen, or even kept in a mason jar.)

1 cup whole wheat flour

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce or mashed bananas (I love to use a little bit of both.)

1/4 cup broth/stock (veg/chicken/or beef….but use the real thing, don’t cut this corner and use a quick cube. Your pet doesn’t need all that sodium or MSG.)

1 cookie cutter of your choice, or even the bottom of a small cup if you don’t have any.

Combine all ingredients except broth. Once thoroughly blended, add broth/stock. Mix until well blended. The result will be a thick dough. Start to use your hands and press into a ball of dough.

Sprinkle a little flour down on a cutting board or clean surface and place dough on top. Roll with a lightly sprinkled rolling pin until the dough is about 1/4 of an inch thick. Begin to cut dough with a cookie cutter.

Place cookies on an ungreased baking sheet. Bake for 18-20 minutes. Result should be beautiful golden brown cookies. Store in an airtight container, but serve one or two, or three immediately. Depends how many pets you have.

The recipes used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]) with a little help from her mother’s dedicated sidekick Fluffy Goldman. Today’s article is dedicated to Fluffy, who died June 9, 2020, after spoiling Mom with 18 plus years of countless kisses and sweet smiles. Fluffy had many allergies and even fewer teeth, but she was always thrilled to eat homemade goodies from the kitchen and appreciated them when they were just for her.