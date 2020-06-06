Elijah Throckmorton wins MMM English Award

March 22, 2020
The global pandemic facing Americans has revealed unique at home circumstances to us all. Whether ordering delivery, to-go food, or simply learning how to cook, everyone is now eating at home. As a chef, it is a pivotal moment in the history of the world and my lifetime. But unlike previous periods of history when most food consumed was all about what knowledge you had and what your recipe tin had in it, we now have technology at our fingertips to help. Cooking tips, videos, and laughs are filling the internet, tv screens, and radio waves. And why not? Food gives us a sense of comfort and safety. The world around us is changing every day, but a bite of a family favorite or taste of our childhood offers us a sense of security.
This week, I realized I had cooked more at home for my husband in a week than I have cooked at home in the last three years of our lives together. It hasn’t been that I haven’t wanted to. Quite the opposite. I am cooking most days all day, and when I get home the last thing I feel inspired to do is cook more. I’m usually exhausted. But now that I have time and energy, I have been on another level with cranking out an at home product.
When I am in the kitchen it is easy for me to forget about the problems existing in the world and focus on creating something to sooth our spirits or heighten our smiles. But in the beginning of all this chaos it certainly wasn’t like this. We have all heard the rumors, truths, and panics of what sort of lockdown we would be facing. The empty shelves of our area stores are a perfect example. While stocking up at the local grocery for whatever was ahead, I realized how imperative having a well stocked pantry through all of this would be.
What items are staples in your pantry? What things are you using each week that you always want to keep on hand? If you always cook with garlic and onions, keep a decent level of these available. What are some of your quick pinch cooking items? What are some items your family enjoys or that give you a sense of comfort and security? Build your pantry around what you and your family enjoy but be sure you are building it around items you can make several meals out of.
Today I have included pantry stocking guide. Make a list as you realize what items you may need and want from the store. Don’t wait until you’re there. It’s easy to get caught up in the panic and pandemonium. One of the most important things you can do is keep your head.
Good luck and enjoy!
Stocking Up Check-list:
Remember, you don’t have to have all of the suggested items or all of the suggested items in each category. But more options of different styles of items such as pasta or rice will help keep meals from getting overy monotonous or boring.
Grains:
Pasta (spaghetti, egg noodles, elbow noodles, raman noodles, linguine, angel hair, rigatoni, to name a few)
Rice (brown, white, long-grain)
Crackers (ritz, saltines, melba)
Bread (white, wheat, sour-dough, rhye)
Bread Crumbs (May be made from stale bread and run through the food processor or bought ahead)
Stocks:
Canned or boxed, these will help you create sauces, stews, and soups.
Vegetable, chicken, beef
Beans:
Dried or canned. Dried taste fresher but the convenience of canned food is wonderful as well.
Black bean, pinto, lintel, refried, baked beans, and many more.
Canned Fish:
tuna, sardines, salmon, anchovies
Cured Meats:
These items are the vital touch to many good dishes, but also may be used when cooking veggies, soups, and stews.
country ham, smoked salmon, salami
Eggs
Dairy or Dairy Substitute:
milk, condensed milk, heavy whipping cream, coconut milk, oat milk, almond milk, butter & or margarine- lasts longer stored in freezer
Frozen Fruit and Veggies
It’s not easy to always eat fruit and veggies like we need to, but it’s more important than ever to include. What do you cook with the most or enjoy the most? I prefer fresh, but frozen has more longevity and is a good option.
spinach, corn, peas, berries
Cheese:
Hard cheese will last longer than a month. Anything grated will have more longevity if stored in the freezer.
Parmesan, sharp cheddar, cream cheese, swiss
Oils & Vinegars:
olive oil, vegetable oil, coconut oil, apple cider vinegar, white vinegar, sherry vinegar, white vinegar, balsamic vinegar
Produce:
garlic, onions, shallots, scallions, potatoes and or sweet potatoes, carrots, cabbage, radish-will last longer if they soak in water and will firm up in ice water, ginger root-lasts longer stored in freezer, celery, lemons, limes
Spices:
If everything you have is old this is a great time to buy a few new staples and revitalize a meal. bay leaves, chili powder, ground cinnamon, ground turmeric, ground cinnamon, ground coriander, ground cumin, ground curry, whole nutmeg, dried oregano, dried thyme, smoked or regular paprika, dried garlic powder, dried onion powder, dried dill, dried rosemary, red pepper flakes
Baking Essentials:
Iodized salt, Kosher salt, black pepper, white sugar, brown sugar, all purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda, corn meal
Condiments:
hot sauce, mustard, worcestershire sauce, capers, peanut butter, mayonnaise, honey, jarred pimentos or vacious peppers, soy sauce, jams, jellies, honey, ketchup, coffee and tea
Miscellanious Staples
Nuts and dried fruit, chocolate chips, dried coconut, canned tomatoes, canned tomato paste, red wine, white wine, Bourbon
The recipes and photos used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz (babzbites@gmail.com) with a little help from The Cooking Enthusiast: Josceline Dimbleby 2000, Cooking a Commonsense Guide: Kay Scarlett 1998 & The Ohio Farmer CookBook/The Farmers Almanac Cookbook 1967.