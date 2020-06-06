Grandeur of Natural Bridge never gets old

Gray’s Arch is an impressive natural arch that stretches 50 feet high in Red River Gorge.
Natural Bridge, of Natural Bridge State Resort Park, is one of the most popular sites in the area.
Hikers can get a close look at the unique rock formations along the trails.
Railings line some of the more challenging portions of trails in Red River Gorge.
Inviting trails, natural rock formations and an array of picturesque overlooks are the draw of quintessential outdoor Kentucky at Red River Gorge. Part of the Daniel Boone National Forest, the 27,000 acres provide over 70 miles of trails: short and long, easy, moderate and difficult.
We are not necessarily seasoned hikers like many others we know. But like many others, we easily include the Red River Gorge area in our plans when we are looking for an exceptional outdoor destination within a reasonable distance from home.
The beauty for us is that we can revisit a favorite, familiar site in the gorge. The grandeur of Natural Bridge and the views it offers never get old to us. Or, we can venture out to discover some feature yet unknown to us.
Earlier this week, our family did both.
From the parking lot of Natural Bridge State Resort Park, we hiked the Original Trail to the bridge.
Tufts of fresh, tall grass sprouted from the damp dirt and provided a rich contrast to the brittle, brown oak leaves still covering the ground from fall. How long before they are worn down by the weight of other hikers eager to get out to enjoy the natural setting, I wondered?
For a good distance, we remained under the hemlock, the oaks and the maples and in the cool shade they provided along the path. It felt like only a short time had passed before we reached Fat Man’s Misery, the narrow rock passage remaining between us and the top of Natural Bridge.
Once on top of the sandstone bridge, we paused to appreciate the view. To acknowledge the gratefulness of being able to call this land our home. A horizon full of rich green trees dotted with stone formations, no matter which direction we turned. To reflect upon the numerous other blessings of our lives.
From the bridge, we continued hiking toward Lookout Point, Devil’s Gulch and Lover’s Leap.
After completing the morning hike, we secured a picnic table in the shade and ate the lunch we’d assembled the night before and packed that morning. And once we’d collected our second wind, we ventured down the road a few miles to a trail we’d not yet hiked before.
Wide and flat, the path leading to Gray’s Arch was neatly compressed courtesy of a recent rain. For several yards, we walked under the shade of the Kentucky canopy, noting the numerous fallen trees and their exposed roots. I secretly hoped the path would continue to be so generously mild.
But that was not to be.
Ultimately, we began a subtle descent that eventually led to a not-so subtle descent. In fact, the incline was so steep that several sets of wooden stairs had been installed to ease the challenge it presented to hikers. And I know it goes without saying that we had to return back up those steps.
But the reward was worth it. Before we reached the spectacular arch, our path traversed several rock formations, some dripping with modest streams of water. By the end of the day, we’d covered 7.86 miles, climbed 93 stories and taken 16, 028 steps.
To Red River Gorge, we definitely plan to return. To the familiar. But also to the rewarding unknown.
(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of Tales from the Trip, which is on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)