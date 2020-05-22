A horizontal series of tiered arches, aqueducts are easily recognizable from their basic structure. Stone upon stone, strategically cut and positioned so that each is equally as important as the others, working together to achieve a common goal. To support the transportation of life-sustaining water. Water for drinking. Water for the irrigation of crops. For fountains and baths.

On a very simplistic level, the structures include a system of pipes supported by bridges and tunnels. But aqueducts are anything but simple.

Portions of aqueducts, although some over 2000 years old, still remain.

At just over 50 yards in height, the Pont du Gard in France has the distinction of being the highest Roman bridge in the world. The captivating structure is a combination of three bridges, stacked upon each other, with 35, 11 and 6 arches on each respective level. Built in just five years, it provided running water for almost five centuries. The impressive engineering masterpiece is set at the entrance to the Gorges du Gardon and spans the river Gardon. What we can still see today is only a small portion of what once existed. From its original length of just over 500 yards, 300 hundred yards remain. Nevertheless, it is the largest section of a 31-mile aqueduct used to carry water from the Uzes valley to Nimes. Located close enough to the Mediteranean Sea, about an hour’s drive, the surrounding area of over 400-acres enjoys a comparable landscape. Oaks and olive trees line the sidewalks, walking paths and trails surrounding the bridge. Travel has inspired in me an appreciation for ancient, majestic structures. As I contemplate the aqueduct, I think about its origin, its nature, its significance.

Aqueducts are silent, strong, life-giving. They symbolize the need for collaboration and support. They promote resilience and life. There is profound strength in these silent, majestic, structures.

Until the time when the future of travel is revealed, we continue to express profound gratitude for those in the medical profession and those working in positions deemed essential to our day-to-day existence, and we especially keep the suffering close in our hearts and prayers.

