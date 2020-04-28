Still Derby? We’ll get through this together

The beautiful array of spring flowers awakening from the earth has certainly made the past few weeks a little more bearable. Many of us, have found ourselves doing yard work we never would have had the time or even the warm weather, to accomplish during a normal April month. Spring is a rare time reserved for picking only a few things from our gardens for the dinner tables, and mostly planting for other meals. But as we find ourselves home, I’d like you to rethink what is available to you in your own backyard without even having a garden or planning a garden. I’d like you to reconsider your thoughts on weeds.

We have all either been the child or seen the child eating dandelions and told to stop. But maybe that kid wasn’t so crazy. Recently, during my overwhelming amount of time at home, I have been watching a lot of cooking videos. I watched the French Chef Jacques Pepin recreated spring dishes, including a dandelion salad from his childhood. Pepin said he and his father would go foraging for dandelion leaves together several times a year. His father always told him the salad must be made three times a year to cleanse the blood. The salad looked fascinating to me.

I asked my mother if while living in Italy if she ever remembered making a salad with dandelion or using any part of it. She said yes, when she first moved there they went on a picnic about 45 minutes south of Rome. Mom said she went foraging in the field with family and they told her to start picking the dandelions. She didn’t want to correct them and say, “you mean the weeds that look like the ones growing back home in Kentucky,” but certainly compared the two. When returning to the picnic area a simple salad was made and mixed with the dandelions using other greens, tomato, oil and vinegar. It was delicious. Mom explained that was part of the norm there.

My curiosity continued to obsess over dandelion food. With each day it has seemed like more and more of these colorful weeds are sprouting up everywhere around the house. Seeking further knowledge, I decided to reach out and spoke with Carrie Taylor, Maysville Community and Technical College Horticulturist. Carrie, has worked with me on a variety of projects including area farm-to-table events. Her talent and knowledge about our area and it’s gifts have truly been a gift. Carrie had always mentioned utilizing the dandelion to me. But if I’m being honest I really didn’t expect the dandelion to offer very exciting posabilities. I couldn’t be more excited to be so wrong.

During a visit to Carrie’s property located in Ripley, Ohio, the expert horticulturist pointed out a variety of flowers and plants to me that were also in this category. She also brought my attention to hemlock and other poisonous plants to avoid. It’s crazy how many beautiful and tasty species of plants and flowers are literally growing right at our doorsteps. Just as this is new to me, I thought it may be new to some of you. But also a fun and exciting project for time spent at home. This week we will be focusing only on the dandelion. There are so many others to choose, but I believe this is the easiest to identify and thus a good place to begin.

Before picking any dandelions or doing foraging of any kind, be sure that no chemicals have been used in that area. Keep in mind yard dandelions can be slightly bitter than field dandelions. This is because they are cut more regularly. Try and find any area that maintenance isn’t required when selecting the best dandelions.

A symbol of perseverance of nature. You can eat all parts of the dandelion (flowers, stems, leaves, and roots.) Since ancient societies prospered, dandelion has been valued for its healing properties. Folk medicine can trace the dandelion to European, Mediteranian, and even Asian cultures. Referred to as the elixir of life, dandelions purify the body of residues and negative energies. The cleansing is so thorough, it has also been called a blood purifier, laxative agent, liver cleanser, fatigue remover, and anti-inflammatory. Today the dandelion is still used for treating skin conditions, lymphatic inflammation, anemia, and digestive functions. The flower surpasses many vegetables in nutrition, not to mention the dandelion itself contains iron, zinc, calcium, vitamins A, B, C, K, and E.

When picking dandelion leaves it’s important to keep in mind both appearance and texture. Very young leaves contain a peppery, almost spicy flavor. The older leaves may also still be used, however, they will have a slightly bitter flavor. After picking leaves keep in mind you can always save wilted leaves in soups and stocks. Always wash leafy veggies in cold water, don’t soak them. This will change the texture of the leaves and not give you the results you are looking for. Drain in a colander, or place the leaves on a paper towel. Greens for salads especially, are best when crisp and dry.

Good luck and enjoy!

Dandelion Flower & Oatmeal Cookies

(Preheat oven to 375 degrees)

½ cup vegetable or sunflower oil

½ cup honey

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla

1 cup flour

1 cup dry oatmeal

¼ cup chocolate chips

½ cup dandelion flowers (Wash, measure out amount, then remove the green part holding the yellow florets together. Mix the florets together in a bowl before adding to mix.)

Blend oil, honey, eggs, and vanilla. Add flour, oatmeal, chocolate chips, and dandelion flowers. Using a lined cookie sheet, spray or oil sheet lightly. Drop batter by the spoonful (teaspoon is easiest), and bake for 10-15 minutes. Allow to cool for five minutes before serving.

Smothered Dandelion Greens

(Traditional Italian dish also known as Cicoria Affogata. Serves four as a vegetable with meat, fish, or poultry.)

2 lbs. fresh dandelion greens (or one cup dandelion and one cup spinach. Dandelion stems and flowers may also be used.)

3 Tbsp olive oil

1 clove garlic, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste Discard wilted dandelion leaves. Wash remaining greens several times in cold water and cut off roots. Saute garlic in hot oil for one minute. Add washed greens and seasonings. Cover pan tightly and cook slowly 10 to 12 minutes until tender. If the pan becomes too dry, add two tablespoons of water. Stir occasionally. Serve hot.

Vegetable Omelet

(A traditional Italian omlet known as Frittata Di Uova Verdura. Serves six, hot or cold, as a main dish, side dish, or even sandwich filling.)

1 lbs. Fresh dandelion greens (or one cup dandelions and one cup spinach)

6 Tbsp olive oil

6 eggs

2 Tbsp grated Romano or Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Discard wilted dandelion leaves. Cut off roots prior to washing. Wash remaining greens under cold water. Do not drain, since the water that will cling to the leaves will serve as cooking liquid. Cut the greens into two inch pieces, and saute in oil over medium flame until tender, stirring once. Combine eggs, cheese and seasonings, and beat only enough to blend yolks and white. Pour beaten eggs over cooked dandelions, reduce heat to low, and cook until the side of the omelet is brown. Turn omelet and brown on the other side. Serve hot or cold.

Anchovy, Olive, & Dandelion Salad

(Yields four servings. Save any flowers from the dandelions if you prefer, they make a lovely garnish.)

Dressing: 4 anchovy fillets, tinned anchovy are fine to use.

½ cup extra virgin olive oil, use any olive oil remaining from anchovy tin in this.

3 Tbsp vinegar, white wine vinegar is preferred but balsamic or apple cider will work fine.

juice of one lemon

2 garlic cloves, mince.

Salt and pepper to taste

½ cup grated white cheese

Mince anchovies and mix with garlic. Add remaining ingredients and mix well. Use immediately or refrigerate. If you store in the fridge, shake well before using. Don’t keep longer than two days. Salad body: 1 lb dandelion greens, cut into 2 inch pieces. Or 1 cup dandelion greens, 1 cup arugula or escarole, or greens mix

(Pitted greek olives are wonderful with this but not necessary. I recommend using around 20 for this size recipe. Sliced tomato is also a wonderful addition.)

Serve with the above dressing, mix thoroughly.

Dandelion and Bacon Salad

(Yields four servings.)

½ pound bacon, diced

4 eggs, hard boiled

½ cup cider vinegar

½ cup water

1 bunch scallions, including the green part, chopped

4 potatoes, cooked and diced

4 cups, young tender dandelion greens cut into two inch strips. Save dandelion flowers.

Cook the bacon until crisp. Remove bacon, crumble and put aside. Save drippings. Separate egg yolks from the whites. Mash the yolks with the vinegar and water. Add scallions to the saved bacon drippings. Cook on low and stir until tender. Cut egg whites into strips. In a bowl combine the strips with the potatoes and dandelion greens. Pour hot dressing over all and toss. Sprinkle with reserved bacon and dandelion flowers. Serve at once.

The recipe and photos used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz (babzbites@gmail.com) with help from Carrie Taylor, Maysville Community and Technical College Horticulturist; Mama Mia Italian Cookbook, Angela Catanzaro, 1955; The New York Times Heritage Cookbook, Jean Hewitt, 1972.

