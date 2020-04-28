Still Derby? We’ll get through this together

For the first time since 1945, the Kentucky Derby will be taking place outside of the regular May schedule. Not just Kentucky, but states and countries throughout the world pause for the most important two minutes in sports every May. The previous rescheduling was due to World War II, and the 2020 Derby is now rescheduled due to the 2020 coronavirus pandemic. The 146th Kentucky Derby, regularly the first Saturday in May, will now be the first Saturday of September. Throughout this spring, we have all experienced canceled and rescheduled major life events. Celebrations, funerals, births, the Olympics, March Madness, and yes the Kentucky Derby.
Some might say that this Saturday will be tough for a lot of people. But I would have to disagree. It is the days like this Saturday that reinforce the character of the people of the commonwealth. This Saturday causes the need to celebrate more than ever, even if it’s through social distancing. We are getting through this, and we will get through this together.
Bourbon-based foods and cocktails are near synonymous with the Derby itself. It’s hard to meet a spectator enjoying the quickest and most watched sports event in the world without mint julips in hand. But it doesn’t take the Derby to make anyone in Kentucky crave a good Bourbon cocktail. The drink is older than the derby.
In the 18th century, the Mint Julep was an American Southern cocktail that denoted the provider as a person of means. This mostly comes down to the fact it’s made with ice. Ice was certainly a treasure in that time, and a status symbol to say the least. Juleps are also a drink that was once traditionally served in a silver cup, and silver cups were not exactly common among the working class. Varieties of mint grew wild and sprung to life, ready for picking, most especially in the spring.
While in residence, U.S. Senator Henry Clay of Kentucky introduced the drink to Washington D.C. at the Round Robin Bar of the Willard Hotel. The term “julep” is meant to define a sweet drink, sometimes a medicinal one. Thankfully, this classic Derby Drink is available to all of us anytime of year. So dust off those derby glasses, crack some ice, grab a few sprigs of mint and let’s get to it! You may even have some fresh mint growing in your backyard!
Today’s article includes not only a simple variation of this classic drink, but a few of my favorite Derby party bites. It doesn’t matter if you are eating at home alone, video chatting with friends or family, or just craving something festive to share with a loved one, there’s something for you in today’s recipes. Sometimes getting a little extra fancy when we don’t have to, makes it even more fun. Good luck and enjoy!
Classic Mint Julep
6 mint sprigs (leaves only)
2 sugar cubes or 1/2 ounce simple syrup or 1 tbsp sugar
2 1/2 ounces bourbon
Place the mint leaves; leave one out for garnish and sugar or simple syrup into a glass. Use a pre-chilled, dry 12- or 14-ounce glass; tall and slim (better yet, a traditional silver beaker). Muddle thoroughly to dissolve the sugar and release the oil and aroma of the mint. Add bourbon. Fill with ice and stir until the glass becomes frosty. Garnish with a mint sprig. Serve and enjoy!
Tips: -The glass will not frost if in the wind, if wet, with undried ice, or if excessively handled. You can sometimes speed the frost by swirling the glass or by placing it in the coldest part of the refrigerator for about 30 minutes.
– Use only the freshest mint and, of that, the smallest, most tender leaves.
– If you use a straw, keep it short so you can get your nose in among the mint.
– Crack the ice, making sure to drain off any excess water before putting it in the glass.
– Don’t handle the glass with bare hands, as the touch of a hand kills the frost. Likewise, each julep should be served with a napkin or small linen doily.
Fried Green Tomatoes with Bourbon Cherry Mint Chutney and Goat Cheese Crumbles
Serves 5
3 firm green tomatoes
Dash salt
1 cup all-purpose flour
½ cup buttermilk
1 egg
1/3 cup cornmeal
½ cup fine dry bread crumbs
¼ cup peanut oil
1/3 cup goat cheese crumbles
One, thirteen-ounce container of cherry preserves
½ cup Bourbon
½ cup brown sugar
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Several sprigs of mint for garnish
a) Wash each unpeeled tomato and slice into ½ inch slices. Sprinkle with salt and let stand for 3 minutes. Place flour in a separate bowl. Beat buttermilk and egg in an additional bowl, and bread crumbs and cornmeal into another.
b) Heat peanut oil in a skillet at medium heat. Dip tomato slices into a flour bowl, then buttermilk/egg mix, and finally cornmeal-bread crumb bowl. Fry each side of tomato slices in oil for 3-5 minutes or until brown. Set cooked tomatoes on paper towels to cool.
c) In an additional skillet heat cherry preserves at medium heat. Add brown sugar, lemon juice, and bourbon. Keep your eye on preserves, stirring occasionally. When the mix comes to a boil, 7-10 minutes, allow to cool for 5 minutes.
d) Place each fried tomato open faced on a serving plate. Dollop a tablespoon of Bourbon Cherry Chutney on each tomato slice. Sprinkle with goat cheese crumbles. Garnish with mint leaf.
Bourbon Peach Balsamic Glaze with Country Ham (served with blue cheese crumbles on toast points)
Serves 5
3 Peaches
½ pound country ham
1 baguette 3 tablespoon olive oil
2 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
1/4 cup brown sugar
½ cup blue cheese crumbles
Diced rosemary or mint leaves for garnish
a) Slice baguette into ½ inch slices. Lay onto the open face. Sprinkle with olive oil and toast for 5 minutes at 400 degrees. Allow the pan to cool and place small pieces of ham on each toast point.
b) Wash and slice peaches removing seed. In a skillet, heat remaining oil on medium heat. Add peach slices and balsamic. Stir skillet continuously to keep peaches from burning. Add brown sugar and bourbon. After sugar has dissolved and peaches are as crispy as you prefer, remove from heat.
c) Dollop a peach slice on each country ham toast point. Sprinkle blue cheese across peaches and ham. Garnish with diced rosemary or sprigs of mint.
Bourbon Bread Pudding (to be served with Bourbon Hard Sauce, recipe below)
12 cake donuts
1 cup chocolate chips
5 eggs
½ stick softened butter
1/2 quart heavy whipping cream
1 tablespoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon vanilla
Non-stick cooking spray Spray a deep baking dish with non-stick spray. Break apart donuts into baking dishes. Dash cinnamon onto top of donuts in baking dish. In a separate bowl mix all other ingredients. Pour mixture on top of donuts and cover with foil. Bake for 45 minutes at 400 degrees.
Bourbon Hard Sauce
(to be served with bread pudding or on top of ice cream. Or perhaps both)
½ cup Bourbon
1, two pound box brown sugar
1 quart heavy whipping cream Mint leaves for garnish.
Heat all ingredients in a skillet on medium heat for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally and not allowing to boil. Take off the heat source when the sauce comes to a boil. Pour on top of desired desert. Garnish with mint leaf.
The recipes and photos used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]).