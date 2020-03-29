Eggcellent Salad: The humble egg can be so versatile

Nothing has gone egg-zactly according to schedule this spring. Among the changes, I have not been prepared for the rollercoaster of emotions flooding through everyday. I’ve been home for 14 days, and counting, except for trips to the grocery for myself and loved ones.
Last week we focused on recommended items for a well stocked pantry. One of the most important instructions given was to take a list to the store with you unless you are able to order groceries online. What I didn’t plan when giving that encouragement were the concerns and worries beyond my grocery list. I had my list in hand, but I didn’t stick to it. My shopping cart exited the grocery filled with necessities but definitely a few unrealistic food ideas. Until yesterday the majority of the top shelf of my fridge was filled with eggs.
Perhaps it was the sun shining and the breeze in the air, but despite the hot comfort food my self quarantine had sparked, my belly is ready for spring fresh food.
Spring has always been my favorite season. The Earth reawakes and hope is springing everywhere. I love the Redbud Trees that fill the river valley, the soft daffodils blossoming from the ground, and the mismatched patches of grass that haven’t been mowed over yet.
Several of my favorite cooking jobs have begun in the spring. A dish I find myself and others craving is egg salad. It’s easy, simple, doesn’t break the bank, and can be used for multiple meals.
There’s a reason every culture in the world has a different variation of egg salad. The humble egg can be modified in so many different and delicious ways, adding nutrition and subsistence to breakfast, lunch or dinner. As much of a release as cooking has given me during this self quarantine, there are honestly moments it is just nice to already have something made. It’s also nice to feel like I’m eating something healthy. My husband loves his egg salad on toast or a bagel. I prefer mine on peppery greens like arugula, or something fresh like spinach. Sometimes I add some tomatoes or beets to jazz it up a little more.
If you have any questions or concerns about anything you may be cooking right now, don’t hesitate to contact me directly. Good luck and enjoy!
Egg-cellent uses for eggs:
Create your own hair conditioner by mixing one egg yolk with one teaspoon coconut oil. Apply to your hair for five minutes; rinse, and wash hair in the usual manor. Don’t throw away your eggshells! They are wonderful for cleaning pots and pans. Rub the shells on burnt matter with a wet rag and a little elbow. Eggshells are also wonderful to add calcium and soil to your garden. If you must throw them away, consider putting them down the disposal to really clean out your pipes.
Storing Eggs
– Eggs should be stored at 45 degrees Fahrenheit or below.
– Eggs should be stored in the coldest part of the refrigerator to avoid temperature variations that promote bacterial growth.
– Remember, once eggs have been refrigerated they must stay refrigerated regardless of their origin.
Hard Boiling (hard-cooked) an Egg
There’s a reason the top culinary schools in the country have a class on how to boil an egg. It’s not as easy as we think. This fool proof method works easily every time.
8 eggs
2 teaspoons salt
Place eggs in a 2 quart saucepan, covered with water at least one inch above eggs. Add salt to water. This will make the eggs easier to peel. Cover saucepan. Bring water to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to a simmer after boiling is achieved. Allow to sit and cook for an additional 20 minutes. Immediately after removing, plunge eggs into cold water. This will prevent the yolk from darkening. Allow to sit in cold water and cool off. Crack egg shells on the top and bottom, or roll on the counter to loosen the shell. Peel under cold running water, starting at the large end. The air pocket will be located on that end and will make it much easier.
Tarragon Egg Salad
Serves 5
Don’t have tarragon? Try using mint, dill, or basil.
8 hard boiled eggs
½ cup mayonnaise
1 finely cut white onion
1 finely cut red onion
2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
¼ cup ground mustard (thicker the better)
2 tablespoons sugar
2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh tarragon (dried will work but fresh is better)
salt and pepper to taste
Cut eggs in thin slices. Mix all other ingredients then add eggs.
Bacon Egg Lettuce and Tomato Salad
Serves 6
6 slices cooked thick bacon, chopped
12 hard boiled eggshell
2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley (dry will work, but use fresh if you can)
10 pickle slices (sweet, dill, kosher … it’s your call), finely chopped
¼ cup mayo.
Mix all ingredients except eggs. Mash eggs with a fork or potato masher. Add eggs and mix. Serve on toast with a tomato slice or on lettuce with a tomato slice to garnish the top. I love serving these on chopped wedge salads with the middle scooped out. It adds a little extra body to the salad and makes a great presentation.
Curried Egg Salad
1 dozen hard boiled eggshell
1 large finely chopped carrot
2 finely chopped celery stalks
½ a sweet yellow onion, finely chopped
¼ cup mayonnaise
salt and pepper to taste
1 heaping tablespoon of yellow (mild) curry powder
Mix all ingredients except eggs. Slice eggs and add to mix. Delicious on toast, crackers, wrap, or lettuce and tomato. Wanna add a little umph, sprinkle on some red pepper flakes.
Mediterranean Egg Salad
I love that this recipe requires no mayo. The liquid from the capers keeps it moist, but not runny.
1 dozen hard boiled eggs
½ cup crumbled feta cheese
1 finely chopped red onion
1 finely chopped cucumber
2 tablespoons of capers
2 tablespoons of liquid from capers
½ cup Mediterranean style olives
salt and pepper to taste
First mash your eggs in a large bowl with a fork. Add the remaining ingredients to the bowl, but don’t smash so hard you mash the capers out of their oval shape. Refrigerate for one hour to help the salad really hold it’s texture and embody all of the flavors. This is delicious on a bed of lettuce, pita, toast, or cracker.
Today’s recipes and photos are from Chef Babz ([email protected]), with the help of Cooking With Eggs, Volume 14K, 2015.