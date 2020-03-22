No substitute for a well stocked pantry

Earlier last month, I had the pleasure of cooking for an extra special Valentine’s Day dinner. The one night only meal was hosted by the Maysville Players at the Washington Opera House and took place prior to the show. Love was in the air. The night was chilly but had a cozy warmth inside the old Opera House.

It’s always interesting cooking for a large group, but especially when you want to make a meal that won’t put them all to sleep after. I wanted something that would be hot and decadent on a cold holiday night.

Coq au Vin, or chicken stew in wine and vegetables, sounds more complicated than it is. It can be made with red or white wine, but especially during the winter months I favor the red. But to be honest I love the character and depth the red wine gives the delicious sauce created from the dish.

My recipe for this traditional dish is very non-traditional. I suppose I have combined a few recipes to get this version. My favorite way to cook is finding multiple variations of a recipe and finding a way to make it my own. Several of the tricks up my sleeve come from my mother’s suggestions. During the 1970’s she had a restaurant in Italy and in England with her first husband, an Italian chef. This was a dish they served on many a night, pairing it with delicious red Italian wine. Some of the unique steps I have added and taken away, such as leaving mushrooms whole and not slicing them, as well as drudging the chicken in flour in addition to other techniques come from my mother’s suggestions.

These little touches I truly believe take this classic French dish to another level. Perhaps one might say it has a few Italian touches. Especially adding more garlic and definitely marinating the chicken in wine.

The week following the Valentine’s Day dinner I ran across two different friends, both who had not attended the dinner, cooking this dish. I had the opportunity to taste their dishes, both were absolutely delicious. However, it was funny how varied and different our dishes all were.

Today I have included my version of this classic dish. Feel free to make this dish your own. You don’t have to do that the first time you cook it, but follow your instincts to make changes or variations catering to your taste buds. If you like more pearl onions, add more pearl onions. But if you stick to the recipe, you won’t be disappointed.

Good luck and enjoy!

Coq au Vin

Serves 4-6

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

When serving this dish, I recommend serving it over a hearty starch. My favorites are basmati rice, mashed potatoes, roast parsley potatoes, or even pasta. Definitely, serve with a thick bread such as French bread or baguette, to mop up all that delicious sauce.

● 4 chicken thighs & 4 chicken breast (This can be replaced with a different part of the chicken such as a drumstick. Although this recipe traditionally uses bone in meat or even breaks down a chicken for the skin and flavor, I found that it was easier for me to prepare using boneless skinless breast and thighs. Use your personal preference on this, or whatever you have. In the end it will be delicious either way.)

● 1 bottle of wine (Stick to something thick and dark like a Burgundy. I prefer a cabernet or a pinot. If using white wine try a sweet white such as a Sauvignon Blanc. But regardless of the shade, don’t use anything expensive. Save that for dinner.)

● ⅓ cup brandy

● Pork jowl or salted pork (Do not use anything that has added flavoring. Bacon or pancetta may also be used if you can’t find the other options.) Cut into small ½ inch pieces

● 1 onion, diced

● 4 ribs of celery, diced

● 4 carrots, cut into small slices

● 12 cloves of garlic (I know it sounds like a lot but you will thank me.)

● 1 small can of tomato paste

● 2 tablespoons of fresh thyme leaves, destemed (You can use dry if you need to but this fresh is always best.)

● 8 ounces pearl onions (Can be found in the frozen section of the grocery.)

● 8 ounces whole mushrooms (white or cremini)

● 1 stick butter

● 1 cup vegetable oil

● 1 cup flour

● 1 cup chicken stock

● Juice and zest from 2 lemons

● Salt and pepper to taste

Prior to cooking: Marinate chicken in wine, brandy, and lemon. Be sure the mix covers the chicken completely. You may have wine leftover so add that last. I recommend marinating chicken overnight if possible, but if you are unable to do this be sure and marinade for at least two hours. Don’t throw the marinade away when removing the chicken. You will use it later.

Day of: Place all pork in a casserole pan and place in the oven. Cook until pieces of pork appear in grease pools and have begun to get crunchy on top. This may take around 15 minutes but it may give or take a little longer. Once this has been achieved, remove the dish from the stove. Remove crunchy pieces of pork from the dish. Place sliced onion (not pearl onions) garlic, carrots, and celery into the pork grease pan and place back into the oven. Cook for about 25 minutes or until thoroughly cooked.

While these veggies are cooking, place pearl onions and mushrooms in a separate casserole dish with half a stick of butter and one tablespoon of thyme. Place into the oven and cook for about 25 minutes or until satisfied with the cooking.

Either while cooking the above steps are completed or after (either is ok just don’t overwhelm yourself), place ¼ cup of oil into a large saute pan. In a separate bowl place flour, salt and pepper and a dash of thyme. Mix the ingredients in the bowl. Drudge chicken in flour mix so that the entire piece is covered. Place into oil mix and brown on both sides (3-5 minutes on each side). You can do several pieces at a time or multiple saute pans for cooking. Don’t worry about cooking the chicken all the way, just get it browned. If ingredients stick to the bottom of the pan and you have to spatula them out, do not throw them away.

Place chicken into a heatproof dish and set aside. Using your marinade from the chicken earlier, pour mixture into the saucepan. You will not use all of your marinade but save it in case you want to make more sauce for later. Add chicken stock. Using a spatula be sure and get all of the crunchy bits off the bottom of the pan. Add tomato paste and 2 tablespoons of flour and mix. If you want it to be a little bit thicker add more flour. If you add too much flour that’s ok, just add more marinade. Be sure and mix using a metal whisk to get the bits of flour as dissolved as possible.

Using the heat proof pan chicken is sitting in, add the mix from the casserole dish containing the veggies in the pork fat. Top chicken dish with mushrooms and onions, and then top with the marinade from the saucepan and the crunchy pork bites. All of this can be mixed together or cooked as is. If you are worried the dish you have isn’t big enough, go ahead and use a crock pot. I love cooking this in a crockpot because it makes it even easier to maintain and serve.

If you use the casserole dish for the final cook, cover and simmer slowly for about 30 minutes. If using a crock pot, give it about an hour. Either way, add some more salt and pepper. After cooking longer, remove a piece of chicken and test to be sure the chicken is thoroughly cooked. I love to garnish this with a little melted butter and any leftover thyme. Fresh parsley also makes a delicious addition. Serve over starch. Forget to add the pork bites? Go ahead and top the dish with it as a garnish.

Leftovers? Sometimes the sauce can get a little thick when reheating this dish. Just add any leftover marinade or a little bit of wine to the dish. It can be reheated on the stove top quite easily.

The photo and recipe used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz (babzbites@gmail.com) with a little help from her friend Saraya Brewer as well as her mother’s Italian kitchen.

