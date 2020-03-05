March 5, 2020 Ledger Independent Features 0

THE LIFESTYLES OF THE RICH AND SHAMELESS — An exhibit of the Roaring 1920’s on display in the Calvert Gallery at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center, 215 Sutton Street, Maysville. The exhibit will be open until May 23.

FUNKY PATTERNS – The Art of Jane Nelson — Now on display in the Wormald Galleries at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center, 215 Sutton Street, Maysville. The exhibit will be open until March 21. Museum Tickets $10 for adults, $2 for students and free to museum members.

AUGUSTA ROTARY PANCAKE BREAKFAST — March 7, 7 a.m.-11 a.m., Augusta School Cafeteria. Food drive for Augusta Food Bank.

DIXIE SWIM CLUB AUDITIONS — 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 11 and Thursday, March 12 at the Washington Opera House. Those who audition will be asked to give readings selected from the script. Advanced reading copies are available by calling Thomas at 606-375-1174 or the Washington Opera House at 606-564-3666.

PARK DAY 2020 — Coburn-Baker Cemetery, 2660 Augusta Chatham Road, clean up 10 a.m.-1 p.m., volunteers welcome.

GRANT DAYS — April 23-25, 2020, Georgetown, Ohio. For more information, visit http://usgrantboyhoodhome.org/ or call 937-378-3087.

KENTUCKY GATEWAY MUSEUM CENTER presents THE OLD POGUE EXPERIENCE — Showcasing the history of Maysville’s Bourbon Industry and the Old Pogue Distillery. Exhibits in the Limestone Building,corner of Second and Sutton Streets in Downtown Maysville, Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. For tickets visit KYGMC at 215 Sutton Street, Downtown Maysville. For additional information phone 606-564-5865.