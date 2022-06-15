The John Rankin House Historic Site will host a Heritage Food and Herbs program Saturday, June 18 at the visitor center. The program begins at 11 a.m. and is free and open to the public.

Naturalist Carol Mundy of Cincinnati, will present the program. She was a naturalist with the Hamilton County Park District and was the resident naturalist on the Denny McKeown gardening program on radio. Carol was also a consultant for projects at Spring Grove Cemetery, the Rain Garden Alliance of greater Cincinnati and the Ohio Governor’s residence heritage garden. She also taught the horticulture degree program at the University of Cincinnati.

The Heritage Food and Herbs program is part of a series of programs celebrating the 200th anniversary of the arrival of the Rev. John Rankin family in Ripley.

The program at the Rankin House visitor center is being held in conjunction with A Day In The Garden and the Juneteenth program at the Parker House Park. For additional information contact the staff at the John Rankin House Historic Site at 937-392-1627.