RIPLEY, Ohio — After a two-year break due to COVID, A Day in the Garden is returning on Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. This is a free event, and everyone is invited and welcome to attend this event held in historic Ripley, Ohio.

A Day in the Garden is a celebration of the beginning of summer and is always held close to the summer solstice. This year a Juneteenth Celebration will be held as part of the celebration. The location will be in the John P. Parker Park located on Front Street and will be held from noon – 4 p.m.

The John Rankin House Visitors Center will host Carol Mundy at 11 a.m. for talk on “Heritage Foods and Herbs.” Carol Mundy can be heard on Cincinnati and Dayton radio talking about nature and gardening. She has an exceptionally long and impressive resume that includes the Governors’ Residence Heritage Garden and Lloyd Medicinal Garden in Columbus.

A Day in the Garden will feature artisans set up on porches and gardens that several homeowners have opened to tour. This is a self-guided tour with maps available at each location. The locations will be marked with a yard sign. Several experts will be available to answer your pollinator plant, beekeeping, monarch butterfly, herb, and garden questions. Musicians will be playing for your enjoyment in multiple locations.

Something new was added this year, artist-painted chairs for your garden or porch. The chairs have been donated by the artists and will be available for sale to raise funds for next year.

For complete details like us on Facebook – a day in the garden in ripley.