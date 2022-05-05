Morehead State Public Radio (WMKY, 90.3FM) earned 17 awards in the 2022 Kentucky Broadcasters Association Impact Broadcast Awards.

The awards recognize the best in television and radio journalism for 2021.

“Morehead State is the only institution in the state that gives students the opportunity to do hands-on learning in the field as soon as their classes begin,” said News Director Leeann Akers. “There are other stations that are affiliated with higher education in Kentucky, but none of them have student workers. I am so proud of the student work at MSPR. Our listeners tell us all the time that they enjoy listening to students’ progress in their skills from their first day on the air and through until graduation. We have a unique opportunity to really impact their educational journey, and the community feels like they are part of it as well.”

“It’s always been about the students at MSPR. When I was doing my undergrad, the guidance I received and the work ethic demonstrated by the staff here got me to where I am today,” said Assistant News Director Tanner Boyd. “Being on the other side of it now is wonderful. We help the students produce interesting, professional-level work, and then they go on to win these awards that will help set them apart as they enter the field. It makes me excited for their futures.”

The awards were announced for both professional and college entries. The station received 13 student awards and four professional awards, with first-place wins in six categories. Radio College Division:

— 1st Place – Best Newscast, senior convergent media major Sarah Meade of Louisa (“WMKY News”)

— 1st Place – Best Radio Reporter, senior psychology major Rachel Turner of Crestwood

— 1st Place – Best Feature Story, junior art major Ethan Jenkins of Morehead (“Dr. Russ Zokaites Presents Bootleg: Appalachian-Inspired Music”)

— 1st Place – Best Sports Coverage, senior convergent media major Alyssa White of Sonora (“WMKY Sports”)

— 2nd Place – Best Digital Journalist, senior convergent media major Kennealy Roberts of Morehead

— 2nd Place – Best Newscast, Rachel Turner (“WMKY News”)

— 2nd Place – Best Sports Coverage, Ethan Jenkins (“WMKY Sports”)

— 2nd Place – Best Public Affairs, Rachel Turner (“MSU Professor Researches Pop Culture Problems”)

— 3rd Place – Best Digital Journalist, Rachel Turner

— 3rd Place – Best Radio Reporter, Kennealy Roberts

— 3rd Place – Best Newscast, junior university studies major Sha’Maurie Mosley of Uniontown, Pennsylvania (“WMKY News”)

— 3rd Place – Best Sports Coverage, Kennealy Roberts (“WMKY Sports”)

Radio Professional Division:

— 1st Place: Best Sports Reporting, Leeann Akers (“WMKY Sports”)

— 1st Place: Best Website, Operations Director Greg Jenkins, MSPR Website (“wmky.org”)

— 2nd Place: Best Long Newscast, Leeann Akers (“Mountain Edition News”)

— 2nd Place: Best Sports Reporting, Assistant News Director Tanner Boyd (“WMKY Sports”)

— 2nd Place: Best Political Coverage, Leeann Akers, Tanner Boyd and Sarah Meade (“Candidates for Morehead Mayor”)

“It is always an honor to be recognized by my peers. The journalism field is challenging and has seen much criticism in the last few years. I feel lucky to work for an unbiased organization that can focus on facts, information, education and entertainment without worrying about what advertisers might think,” Akers added.

The Impact Broadcast Awards competition is designed to recognize KBA members and staffers for outstanding performance in broadcast journalism. The competition is open to all KBA members in Kentucky and outside Kentucky with designated market areas that extend into Kentucky. To be eligible, entries must be about news, features or sports that occurred solely in Kentucky. Entries must have been broadcast in calendar year 2021.

The KBA college competition is designed to recognize Kentucky student broadcasters for outstanding performance in college broadcast journalism. The contest is open to any college in Kentucky. Entries must have been broadcast in calendar year 2021.

Serving more than 20 counties throughout eastern Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia, Morehead State Public Radio (WMKY) broadcasts at 90.3FM from the MSU campus. Learn more at www.wmky.org.