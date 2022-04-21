The Annual MSU Art and Design Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) Thesis Exhibition opens Wednesday, April 27, at the Golding-Yang Art Gallery in Morehead State’s Claypool-Young Art Building. The gallery will hold an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Masks are optional. The exhibit will be on display until Wednesday, May 11. The works of five students will be featured in the exhibit, including paintings, drawings, sculptures, ceramics and more. Students involved in the show include:

— Tayler Burnette from Morehead

— Liz Ketz from Lexington

— Sinclaire Dorsey from Ashland

— Saul Gollihue from Greenup

— Brenna Molden from Somerset

New this year are two annual BFA awards that will be presented during the exhibition’s final days, the Golding-Yang BFA Award for Best Individual Artwork and the Golding-Yang BFA for Best Body of Work. Art and Design faculty members choose the award winners.

“Graduating with a bachelor’s in fine arts is a privilege and also very hard work,” said Melissa Yungbluth, gallery director and instructor of Art. “These students are asked to create and present an entire body of work, as well as write and speak publicly about it. This year happens to be all women artists that are exhibiting five very different bodies of work: photography, painting, ceramics, and installation.” The Golding-Yang Art Gallery, located within the Claypool-Young Art Building, is a pivotal educational and cultural component of the Department of Art and Design, the Caudill College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, the MSU campus and the community at large.

The gallery is open to the public Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.