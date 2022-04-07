The Morehead State University Rock Ensemble will present “Journey Through the Past: The Music of Neil Young” at 7 p.m. Monday, April 11, at the Morehead Conference Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 with MSU student ID. Seating is limited. Tickets can be purchased online at eventbrite.com or in-person with check or cash at CoffeeTree Books or Sawstone Brewing Co. in Morehead.

Under the direction of Glenn Ginn, associate professor of music, the MSU Commercial Music Ensemble will showcase legendary singer-songwriter Neil Young’s most iconic songs, along with notable guest regional artists and MSU faculty.

“Neil Young is one of the most significant and prolific singer-songwriters of the 20th century. His career spans over 50 years and has released over 40 albums under his own name,” Ginn said. “His music tends to affect people on a deeply emotional level rarely duplicated by other artists. For our students who are wanting to be singer-songwriters, there cannot be any better example for them to study.”

Featured guests include the band Bedford, comprised of four former members of the MSU Commercial Music Ensemble. Other performers are Cincinnati singer-songwriter John Ford, Morehead-based guitarist and singer Clark Gordon, and other musical artists from the region, including country music singer Tony Pence and Americana performers Baylee Morgan and David Austin. Ginn said this event, now in its sixth year, is an excellent opportunity for MSU music students.

“The students benefit from learning and studying classic rock/pop music that they may not otherwise be familiar with, but as professional musicians and performers need to be familiar with. They also benefit from the experience of working together as a group and performing in front of a live audience,” he said.

This year’s concert is co-produced by Music With A Mission, LLC. (MWAM), an organization founded by Glenn Ginn’s wife Lisa Ginn to promote live music events that get a large segment of a community together to plan and promote the event. The concert’s sponsors include The City of Morehead, Downtown Morehead Inc., Giovanni’s, Morehead Tourism, Otis Eastern Service LLC, Sawstone Brewing Co., and St. Claire HealthCare. Lisa Ginn is also partnering with the MSU Music Industry Club student organization to help sponsor and promote this event.

“‘Journey Through the Past: The Music of Neil Young’ is being sponsored through multiple businesses, organizations and individuals in the Morehead community. Together, the community is making this event possible,” Ginn said.

For more information on the concert, contact Lisa Ginn at [email protected] or 606-776-1147.

To learn more about music programs at MSU, contact the Department of Music, Theatre and Dance at [email protected], 606-783-2473 or visit www.moreheadstate.edu/mtd.