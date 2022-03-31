RIPLEY, Ohio — Ripley residents with a 45167 zip code will receive free admission to the John Rankin House Historic Site during the first week of operation for the 2022 season.

The famous historic site will open for the season Friday, April 1 and on that date through April 10 residents with a 45167 zip code will be permitted to tour the site without charge.

The free admission will kick-off a year of events recognizing the 200th anniversary of Rev. John Rankin’s arrival in Ripley. Throughout the year events will include a heritage food and herb program, BBQ on the Hill with dinner and music, a 5K run, a stargazing program and a program featuring author Ann Hagedorn.

Rev. John Rankin, his wife, Jean, and family resided in the famous “house on the hill” from 1829 to 1866. They aided two thousand fugitive slaves escaping through Ripley. His arrival in Ripley in 1822 spearheaded the Underground Railroad movement in Ripley. Through the years a large network of men and women worked as conductors in the Ripley area. In 2002 author Ann Hagedorn wrote “Beyond The River,” a narrative non-fiction book that highlighted Ripley’s role in the Underground Railroad movement with the Rankin family as the main topic.

The John Rankin House Historic Site was first opened to the public in 1948 and is owned by the Ohio History Connection and managed by Ripley Heritage, Inc. It was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1997.

Hours of operation are Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.