ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Freelance actor and former resident of Maysville Carl Overly Jr., is making his mark in St. Louis’ thriving theater district.

Overly, a 2000 Mason County High School graduate, got his start when he stepped up in middle school to help a friend with a team improv speech contest. The team made it to the semi-finals and the experience prompted Overly’s interest in working on stage. Overly also attributes his love of acting to the 1994 film, The Shawshank Redemption.

“I was blown away by Morgan Freeman in the movie,” he said.

Once Overly knew that he wanted to be an actor, he got involved with the Maysville Players as a teenager, performing in productions of Once Upon a Mattress and Cinderella. Although Overly considers himself an extrovert nowadays, he was shy growing up. He attributes coming out of his shell to acting, saying, “It really opened me up.”

Overly got his bachelor’s degree in arts at Eastern Kentucky University and moved to St. Louis to pursue an acting career in 2006.

With over 30 theater venues in St. Louis, the area is rich in opportunities for aspiring actors. But Overly has not limited himself to onstage work. He’s also immersed himself in directing and becoming an instructor at several performing arts centers around St. Louis.

His love of mentoring drew him into community service at the local detention facility where he’s brought his love of theater directly to troubled young men, ages 13 – 19 years old. By using theater games and acting exercises, he’s exposed the inmates to different things and contributed to a better life for them in general.

“It’s been very satisfying to bring my love of the theater to the detention center and see how the experience helps improve their lives,” Overly said.

When asked what someone who’s interested in acting should do to break into the field, Overly suggests the following bits of advice.

“Prepare to hear no more often than yes,” he said. “Be good to people and have a good attitude. No one wants to work with a person with a bad attitude and negativity will keep you from being hired. Go out and see as many plays as you can. Use the opportunities to learn the business, network, and talk to people. Say yes to new opportunities in order to build your resume.”

The most important advice Overly has for aspiring actors is, “It’s important to dream and put action to your dream.”

Overly is currently preparing for the St. Louis Shakespeare festival in April and has other acting endeavors in the works around St. Louis.