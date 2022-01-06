Chamber announces 2021 award winners

Large Business of the Year — STOBER Drives
New Business of the Year — Local Kentucky 68
Citizen of the Year — Rebecca Cartmell
Chamber Champion — Meagan Brannon
The Maysville Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced the 2021 Chamber Awards recipients.
For the first time in several years the Chamber recognized outstanding businesses, organizations, and community leaders. Nominees for Small Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year, New Business of the Year, Non-Profit of the Year were chosen by the community. Chamber Champion and Citizen of the Year nominees were selected by a small panel of community leaders.
Recipients of the 2021 Chamber Awards were announced during the Chamber’s Annual Meeting in November.
Small Business of the Year Presented by Carmeuse Lime — May’s Lick Dinner Bell
Large Business of the Year Presented by The Ledger Independent — STOBER Drives
New Business of the Year Presented by East Kentucky Power — Local Kentucky 68
Non-Profit of the Year Presented by Meadowview Regional Medical Center — Sprinkles of Hope
Chamber Champion Presented by International Paper — Meagan Brannon
Citizen of the Year Presented by WFTM — Rebecca Cartmell
“We are fortunate to have so many wonderful Chamber partners,” said Maysville Area Chamber Executive Director Kaci Compton. “Our nominee lists were full of Maysville-Mason County’s best. Our community submitted nearly 800 votes over the week-long voting period. It’s been a great experience highlighting the great work our businesses and organizations do every day.”
In addition to the Chamber Excellence Awards, the Maysville Area Chamber recognized Member’s Anniversary Awards. Members celebrating their 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 40, and 60th Anniversaries with the Chamber of Commerce were presented certificates to acknowledge their respective milestones.
Five Year Anniversaries — Mason County RSVP, Maysville Family Chiropractic, Superior Composites, The Modern Laundry Company, Turning Point Apostolic Church, VFW.
10 Year Anniversaries — Hinton Mills, Maysville Physical Therapy, Shoe Sensation.
15 Year Anniversaries — Penn Station, Peoples Bank of Kentucky, Primary Plus.
20 Year Anniversaries — Farm Credit Services, Ohio Valley Heart.
25 Year Anniversaries — American Business Systems, C&D Electronics, City of Maysville, Fox, Wood, Wood & Estill, French Quarter Inn, Green Tokai, Haney’s Hardware, Kentucky Gateway Museum Center, Laurel Oaks Golf Club, Maysville Materials, McDowell & Faris DMD, Rent-2-Own, Tire World, Traxel Jewelry, ION Center for Violence Prevention.
40 Year Anniversary — deSha’s Restaurant, Dr. James E. Adams,.
60 Year Anniversaries — Assured Partners, Bank of Maysville, Clarke & Clarke, Attorneys, DeKalb Lodge #12, Hardymons Home & Hardware, Kentucky Utilities, Knox & Brothers Funeral Home, Kroger, The Ledger Independent, Limestone Cablevision. Mason County Fiscal Court, Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company, Security Bank & Trust Company, Standard Tobacco Co., WFTM.
The Maysville-Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce is a membership-based organization that supports over 200 local businesses, organizations, and individuals through education, advocacy, and leadership. You can learn more about the Chamber and the 2021 Chamber Award Recipients at: www.maysvillechamber.com