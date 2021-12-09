Celebrate the magic of the holiday season with KET’s slate of special concerts and seasonal programs, including fan favorites such as A Charlie Brown Christmas, Call the Midwife: Holiday Special, and Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir.

Holiday programs include:

20 Years of Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir

Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell joins the choir and orchestra for this 20th anniversary retrospective with performances from Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, Gladys Knight, Angela Lansbury, Hugh Bonneville, Renée Fleming and more.

KET Monday, Dec. 13 • 9/8 pm

KET2 Sunday, Dec. 19 • 8/7 pm

The Nutcracker and the Mouse King

This film is a re-imagination of the classic Nutcracker story, narrated by Alan Cumming and featuring the Royal Scottish National Orchestra.

KET Tuesday, Dec. 14 • 9/8 pm

KET2 Monday, Dec. 20 • 9/8 pm

A Charlie Brown Christmas

Join the Peanuts gang for this television holiday classic from 1965. Charlie Brown, dismayed by the overwhelming materialism he sees during the Christmas season, takes on the role as director of the school Christmas pageant.

KET Sunday, Dec. 19 • 7:30/6:30 pm

Lucy Worsley’s 12 Days of Tudor Christmas

Royal historian Lucy Worsley discovers that much of what we enjoy in contemporary Christmas has surprising Tudor origins, rooted in devotion and charity.

KET Monday, Dec. 20 • 8/7 pm

KET2 Tuesday, Dec. 21 • 9/8 pm

Christmas at Belmont

Join country & gospel singer Josh Turner who teams up with Belmont University students and the Nashville Children’s Choir for this annual holiday concert.

KET Monday, Dec. 20 • 9/8 pm

Holidays at Murray State 2021

The Murray State University Concert Choir, along with the university’s wind ensemble and jazz orchestra, perform seasonal music in this annual holiday concert.

KET Friday, Dec. 24 • 9/8 pm

Saint Thomas Christmas: A Bloom Eternal

This special celebrates the Christmas season, drawing from both familiar traditional carols and innovative contemporary selections.

KET Friday, Dec. 24 • 10/9 pm

Call the Midwife: Holiday Special 2021

Christmas 1966 promises to be a memorable one as Nonnatus House is filled with expectant moms and Lucille and Cyril prepare for their upcoming winter wedding.

KET Saturday, Dec. 25 • 9/8 pm

KET2 Monday, Dec. 27 • 9/8 pm

KET is Kentucky’s largest classroom, where learning comes to life for more than one million people each week via television, online and mobile. Learn more about Kentucky’s preeminent public media organization at KET.org, on Twitter @KET and at facebook.com/KET.