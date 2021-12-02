35th Annual Appalachian Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair is Dec. 4

The Kentucky Folk Art Center has announced the return of the annual Appalachian Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair. Now in its 35th year, the event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. at the Laughlin Health Building in Morehead.

KFAC, in partnership with Downtown Morehead Inc., is bringing more than 100 artists, craft specialists and unique vendors from three states to Morehead to participate in the longest-running craft fair in the state.

“The event offers customers a wide variety of gifts to choose from, featuring holiday wood crafts, jewelry, homemade baked goods, baskets and much more,” said Tammy Stone, administrative coordinator for KFAC. “With the event being juried, everyone looks forward to the quality and variety of work offered by vendors from Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia. The reputation of this long-standing event has remained consistent throughout the years and everyone looks forward to doing their holiday shopping.”

Admission to the fair is $3 per person; children under 12 are admitted free.

Morehead State University is committed to the safety and health of our faculty, staff, students and guests. CDC guidance is followed and masks are required indoors.

To learn more about the Appalachian Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair, call 606-548-1073 or visit www.downtownmorehead.com.

