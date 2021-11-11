Morehead State University’s School of Creative Arts and The Little Company present its first live, in-person performance of the 2021-22 theatrical season with a production of Lucy Kirkwood’s “Mosquitoes.”

The play takes place at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, Nov. 11-13 and Nov. 18-20. There are matinee performances at 2 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 14 and 21. All performances are in the Lucille Caudill Little Theatre in Breckinridge Hall.

Presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service Inc., in New York, “Mosquitoes” centers around a brainy scientist living in Geneva researching the Higgs boson. After a tragedy strikes her family, circumstances bring her together with her non-scientist, slacker sister from Luton, which creates drama and conflict that centers around particle physics and their own unusual chemistry.

Octavia Biggs (Class of 1987), director of The Little Company and the play’s director, said this will be the first live theatre performance presented in the LCL Theatre since March of 2020.

“I have found that over the last several weeks of working on this show, the students have been so eager to do theatre in the conventional way we know theatre. Anticipating the live audience, is exhilarating,” Biggs said. “Even though we are still masked for the production, we are excited to be performing in our space, with an audience, for the first time in two years.”

Biggs said while keeping the students and audience safe from the rehearsal process to showtime has been a challenge, but she knows it will be a rewarding learning and emotional experience for the cast and crew. She believes the themes of “Mosquitoes” will be explored ideally in the live space.

“Since COVID began almost two years ago, as a society, we are undergoing massive changes in how we connect to others. I feel as though many people, myself included, are searching for truth and for balance. We are navigating our feelings and trying to process information and not giving our brains time to process,” Biggs said. “I chose to do this play and to do it in the round because there is no place to hide in the round and each of the characters are the heroes of their own stories. The play is filled with revolving concepts between emotions and science.”

Tickets are $11 for the general public, $6 for seniors and non-MSU students, and free with ID to MSU students. The MSU Theatre box office is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

NOTE: This production is for mature audiences.

Morehead State University is committed to the safety and health of our faculty, staff, students and guests. We are following CDC guidance and requiring appropriate spacing and masking when indoors.

Reservations are required for all MSU Theatre productions and can be made by calling 606-783-2170 or emailing mtdboxoffice@moreheadstate.edu.

To learn more about MSU Theatre and view this season’s schedule, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/theatre.