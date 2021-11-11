Morehead State to honor Veterans Day with activities

Morehead State’s Office of Military Initiatives and the LTC. Alan R. Baldwin Veterans Resource Center is hosting several activities to commemorate Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11.

The day’s events kick off at 11 a.m. with a wreath-laying ceremony at Freedom Park, located at the corner of Main Street and Battson-Oates Drive next to the Rowan County Arts Center.

A program will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m., in ballrooms A and B of the Adron Doran University Center. It will include performances by the MSU Black Gospel Ensemble, Chamber Choir, Jazz Ensemble, and Brass Quintet. The Rowan County Schools’ Veterans Day essay contest winners will read excerpts of their writing during the event. The event will also feature an address from retired LTC Whitney P. Allen Jr., commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs.

Later that evening, there will be a drive-in screening of “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” at 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Academic-Athletic Center. Admission is free and food and drinks are available.

All Veterans Day events are free and open to the public.

“Veterans made an oath to support and defend our great nation. They served this country with strength and pride. Honoring our Veterans that are currently serving or have served in the past will truly show our appreciation,” said Dr. Silas Session, director of Military Initiatives. “The MSU, Rowan County, City of Morehead and surrounding community do a wonderful job honoring veterans year-round.”

Military Initiatives will also be celebrating National Military Family Month throughout November on its social media channels.

Veterans and their families can submit photos to be featured to [email protected].