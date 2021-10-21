MSU alum, singer-songwriter Adam Chaffins returns for two shows

The MSU Music Industry Club will present Nashville-based singer-songwriter and MSU music alumnus Adam Chaffins (Class of 2011) for two performances in Morehead.

The first show takes place at 7 p.m., Oct. 21, in the Duncan Recital Hall of the Baird Music Building. The second performance will take place in downtown Morehead at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at The Venue located at 109 N. Wilson Avenue.

Chaffins, who grew up in Louisa, is a 2011 graduate of the MSU music program with a bachelor’s degree in jazz studies. While his music has R&B and indie rock characteristics, he specializes in Americana-style music heavily rooted in the hills of Eastern Kentucky. Chaffins has earned praise and media attention from NPR, Rolling Stone, Billboard and CMT.

He will be performing with members of the MSU music faculty and MSU students. The MSU Commercial Music Ensemble, under the direction of associate music professor Glenn Ginn, will provide the opening set for both shows. The first show at Duncan Recital Hall is free and open to all ages. Entry to the show at The Venue costs $10 and is restricted to 21 and over. Reservations are highly encouraged for the Friday night show and can be made at https://www.thevenue109.com/event-details/adam-chaffins-w-msu-commercial-ensemble.

“Adam Chaffins is an extraordinary singer-songwriter largely due to all the musical influences he is able to pull together into one uniquely original style. While at MSU, he not only studied jazz bass but also took voice lessons and performed in a multitude of ensembles such as jazz big band, jazz vocal ensemble and traditional music ensembles,” Ginn said.

“Adam’s willingness to explore multiple musical genres and combine them into a very accessible and soulful style makes his one of the most unique voices in Americana music today. I want our current students to see in Adam what is possible when they open themselves up to the beauty of all music rather than just one style. I also want them to see that no matter where they are from, they can set and attain very high goals.”