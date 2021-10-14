MSU Concert Choir, Chamber Singers hosting fundraising dinner and concert

The Morehead State University Concert Choir and Chamber Singers are hosting a Spaghetti Dinner and Fall Choral Concert entitled “Come Let’s Rejoice!” on Thursday, Oct. 14, at First Baptist Church located at 123 E. Main Street in Morehead. Guests can eat from 5:30 to 7 p.m., and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

The spaghetti dinner includes salad, bread, desserts and iced tea or water. The proceeds support the choirs’ concert tour to Peru.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students. Takeout is available and the concert is free.

Following dinner, the MSU Concert Choir and Chamber Singers under the direction of Dr. Greg Detweiler will present “Come Let’s Rejoice!” Chamber Singers will begin with the exuberant “Come Let’s Rejoice” by John Amner and a “Kyrie” by Josef Rheinberger. They will continue with two songs of love, “The Coolin” by David Dickau and a new arrangement of the famous Spanish waltz, “Tipitin,” by Raul Dominguez. Dr. Eric Brown will be the baritone soloist for “The Coolin” and junior music major Summer Lighthall will be the soprano soloist for “Tipitin.” The ensemble will conclude their part of the program with “I Dream a World” by André Thomas. Reagan Cox will provide the piano collaboration.

The theme of rejoicing will continue with the Concert Choir presenting “Sililiza” by Jim Papoulis, “Forever Music” by Mark Hayes and “I’ll Make the Difference” by Moses Hogan. “Sililiza” is a fusion piece of empowerment mixing Swahili phrases that Papoulis learned from his African mother and Spanish phrases from his current residence in New York City. “Forever Music” celebrates the power of music in our lives and “I’ll Make the Difference” was written as a song of hope for singers around the world.

Willian Murphy, instructor of piano at MSU, will provide the piano collaboration for several selections. MSU faculty Dr. Thomas Pappas, assistant professor of music, and Gina Pezzoli, adjunct instructor of music, will join the choir with oboe and cello, respectively, for “Forever Music” and percussionists Zach Smith (junior, music major – percussion, Shelbyville), Keegan Devore (junior, music major, Independence) and Tanner Underwood (graduate student, master’s in music performance, Bristol, Virginia) will join the choir for “Sililiza.” Music majors Katie Webb, a junior from Mt. Sterling, and Anna-Wray Grayson, a senior from Louisa, will be the soloists for “I’ll Make the Difference.”

The Concert Choir will also present Daniel Gawthrop’s “Sing Me to Heaven” as a companion piece to “Forever Music” and two Marian selections, “Ave, Maris Stella” by Edvard Grieg and “Deposuit Potentes” by Antonio Vivaldi.

To reserve tickets for dinner, contact Sarah White at 937-217-6788.

To learn more about music programs at MSU, email [email protected], call 606-783-2473 or visit www.moreheadstate.edu/music.