Star Theater resumes shows, community activities following upgrades

October 7, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent entertainment 0

Star Theater at Morehead State University is resuming live shows and community activities following upgrades at the venue.

The shows will be screened on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. The theater will show a planetarium program feature and night sky presentation at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The theater will host laser shows at 8 p.m.

In addition to planetarium features and laser shows, the Star Theater will screen vintage science fiction movies in the public domain on the fourth Friday of each month at 8 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased with cash or a check at the door on a first-come, first-served basis. Pricing is as follows:

Program feature/night sky shows: $4 for adults, $2 for children 5 and older, and seniors

Laser shows: $7 for adults, $4 for children 5 and older, and seniors

Science fiction movies: $3 for adults, $1 for children 5 and older, and seniors

Free admission for all MSU faculty, staff and students (with ID), and children under 5.

The theater will hold a grand reopening event on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is open to the public.

For more information or to schedule a private show, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/startheater, email [email protected] or call 606-783-9593.

